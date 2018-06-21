Indian cricket team set to play 203 matches between 2018 and 2023 as per next Future and Tours Programme cycle
"While FTP is now a bi-partite agreement but ICC also pitched in with their inputs while setting up the calender. All those who thought that BCCI will ignore Test cricket should be relieved that we are playing more than 50 Tests in next five years," a senior BCCI official said.
Press Trust of India,
June 21, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 242 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 66 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: World cricket's most marketable team India will once again play the maximum number of international matches across three formats — 203 in the next five-year Futures & Programme Cycle (2018-2023).
File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters
In this period, India is expected to play 51 Test matches, 83 ODIs and a record 69 T20 Internationals.
India's number of matches is significantly more than second-placed West Indies (186 matches) and third-placed England at 175.
However, contrary to popular perception, India will play the second highest number of Tests (England top the list with 59 games) , which is four more than Australia, who are third with 47 games in longest format. However in ODIs and T20s, India are playing more games with West Indies playing 75 ODIs and 68 T20Is respectively.
"While FTP is now a bi-partite agreement but ICC also pitched in with their inputs while setting up the calender. All those who thought that BCCI will ignore Test cricket should be relieved that we are playing more than 50 Tests in next five years," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
However keeping in mind the Indian players' workload (with IPL a yearly fixture), the number of international games per year will be lesser in subsequent year. The 2018-19 season will have 54 games followed by 41, 33, 40 and 35 matches in the next four seasons.
Next FTP Cycle Per Team (2018-19-2022-23)
India (203): 51 Tests, 83 ODIs, 69 T20Is
West Indies (186): 43 Tests, 75 ODIs, 68 T20Is
England (175): 59 Tests, 66 ODIs, 50T20Is
Australia (174): 47 Tests, 68 ODIs, 59 T20Is
Pakistan (164): 40 Tests, 61 ODIs, 63 T20Is
South Africa (160): 38 Tests, 66 ODIs, 56 T20Is
Sri Lanka (160): 43 Tests, 71 ODIs, 66 T20Is
Bangladesh (160): 44 Tests, 59 ODIs, 57 T20Is
New Zealand (159): 38 Tests, 62 ODIs, 59 T20Is
Ireland (142): 13 Tests, 64 ODIs, 65 T20Is
Zimbabwe (130): 21 Tests, 59 ODIs, 50 T20Is
Afghanistan (109): 13 Tests, 51 ODIs, 45 T20Is
The Netherlands (33): 24 ODIs, 9 T20Is.
Updated Date:
Jun 21, 2018
Also See
World Test Championship to begin with arch-rivals England taking on Australia in July 2019
India will travel to Caribbean after 2019 World Cup to play two Tests in their opening series of World Test Championship
Sachin Tendular reveals the 'shy' side of his former opening partner Virender Sehwag