New Delhi: World cricket's most marketable team India will once again play the maximum number of international matches across three formats — 203 in the next five-year Futures & Programme Cycle (2018-2023).

In this period, India is expected to play 51 Test matches, 83 ODIs and a record 69 T20 Internationals.

India's number of matches is significantly more than second-placed West Indies (186 matches) and third-placed England at 175.

However, contrary to popular perception, India will play the second highest number of Tests (England top the list with 59 games) , which is four more than Australia, who are third with 47 games in longest format. However in ODIs and T20s, India are playing more games with West Indies playing 75 ODIs and 68 T20Is respectively.

"While FTP is now a bi-partite agreement but ICC also pitched in with their inputs while setting up the calender. All those who thought that BCCI will ignore Test cricket should be relieved that we are playing more than 50 Tests in next five years," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

However keeping in mind the Indian players' workload (with IPL a yearly fixture), the number of international games per year will be lesser in subsequent year. The 2018-19 season will have 54 games followed by 41, 33, 40 and 35 matches in the next four seasons.

Next FTP Cycle Per Team (2018-19-2022-23)

India (203): 51 Tests, 83 ODIs, 69 T20Is

West Indies (186): 43 Tests, 75 ODIs, 68 T20Is

England (175): 59 Tests, 66 ODIs, 50T20Is

Australia (174): 47 Tests, 68 ODIs, 59 T20Is

Pakistan (164): 40 Tests, 61 ODIs, 63 T20Is

South Africa (160): 38 Tests, 66 ODIs, 56 T20Is

Sri Lanka (160): 43 Tests, 71 ODIs, 66 T20Is

Bangladesh (160): 44 Tests, 59 ODIs, 57 T20Is

New Zealand (159): 38 Tests, 62 ODIs, 59 T20Is

Ireland (142): 13 Tests, 64 ODIs, 65 T20Is

Zimbabwe (130): 21 Tests, 59 ODIs, 50 T20Is

Afghanistan (109): 13 Tests, 51 ODIs, 45 T20Is

The Netherlands (33): 24 ODIs, 9 T20Is.