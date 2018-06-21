First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 5 Jun 19, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Indian cricket team set to play 203 matches between 2018 and 2023 as per next Future and Tours Programme cycle

"While FTP is now a bi-partite agreement but ICC also pitched in with their inputs while setting up the calender. All those who thought that BCCI will ignore Test cricket should be relieved that we are playing more than 50 Tests in next five years," a senior BCCI official said.

Press Trust of India, June 21, 2018

New Delhi: World cricket's most marketable team India will once again play the maximum number of international matches across three formats — 203 in the next five-year Futures & Programme Cycle (2018-2023).

File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters

File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters

In this period, India is expected to play 51 Test matches, 83 ODIs and a record 69 T20 Internationals.

India's number of matches is significantly more than second-placed West Indies (186 matches) and third-placed England at 175.

However, contrary to popular perception, India will play the second highest number of Tests (England top the list with 59 games) , which is four more than Australia, who are third with 47 games in longest format. However in ODIs and T20s, India are playing more games with West Indies playing 75 ODIs and 68 T20Is respectively.

"While FTP is now a bi-partite agreement but ICC also pitched in with their inputs while setting up the calender. All those who thought that BCCI will ignore Test cricket should be relieved that we are playing more than 50 Tests in next five years," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

However keeping in mind the Indian players' workload (with IPL a yearly fixture), the number of international games per year will be lesser in subsequent year. The 2018-19 season will have 54 games followed by 41, 33, 40 and 35 matches in the next four seasons.

Next FTP Cycle Per Team (2018-19-2022-23)

India (203): 51 Tests, 83 ODIs, 69 T20Is

West Indies (186): 43 Tests, 75 ODIs, 68 T20Is

England (175): 59 Tests, 66 ODIs, 50T20Is

Australia (174): 47 Tests, 68 ODIs, 59 T20Is

Pakistan (164): 40 Tests, 61 ODIs, 63 T20Is

South Africa (160): 38 Tests, 66 ODIs, 56 T20Is

Sri Lanka (160): 43 Tests, 71 ODIs, 66 T20Is

Bangladesh (160): 44 Tests, 59 ODIs, 57 T20Is

New Zealand (159): 38 Tests, 62 ODIs, 59 T20Is

Ireland (142): 13 Tests, 64 ODIs, 65 T20Is

Zimbabwe (130): 21 Tests, 59 ODIs, 50 T20Is

Afghanistan (109): 13 Tests, 51 ODIs, 45 T20Is

The Netherlands (33): 24 ODIs, 9 T20Is.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Australia #BCCI #Cricket #England #FTP Cycle #Futures &Amp; Programme Cycle #ICC #Indian Cricket Team #IPL #New Zealand #SportsTracker

Also See

I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all