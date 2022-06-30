Indian cricket team on the verge of rewriting history

As India plays England in the fifth rescheduled match of the series on 1 July, India have a chance to change the Test match history between India and England and create a record that has forbidden India for almost 90 years.

If the Indian team wins the last Test or manages to draw, it will mark the first five-match Test series win for India in England. This will rewrite the history books 90 years after India first toured England in 1932.

India have played a five-match series thrice in England. But have failed to win any of them. The first five-match series was played in 1959 with Datta Gaekwad as the captain. India were whitewashed back then. In recent times, MS Dhoni-led India suffered a 3-1 defeat in 2014. It was followed by a similar result in 2018 when Virat Kohli was the captain. However, it was one of the most closely fought series.

From fond memories of playing in England to the funniest nicknames given to him by his teammates. 👍👍 @imShard shares it all as #TeamIndia gears up for the rescheduled #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston. 👌 👌 Full interview 🎥⬇️https://t.co/kewiZpN1Ax pic.twitter.com/pKpJtMEZFW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022



The current series started in August 2021 India being led by Virat Kohli. India managed to take an unassailable lead of 2-1 after four games. But the fifth Test was postponed owing to Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. If India can restrain England from winning the last match, it will be their first series win in England, contested over five matches.

The last time India won a series in England was when Rahul Dravid led the side to a 1-0 win in a three-match series in 2007.

Five-match Test series are a rarity in the modern-day game and only two series are played as such. The Ashes between England and Australia; and the Pataudi Trophy between India and England.

While the teams are largely the same as they were a year ago, the leadership roles have changed with both the teams having new captains and head coaches. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is however down with a Covid-19 infection and a doubtful starter for the match.

While Bumrah is reported to lead in Rohit's absence, it will be worthwhile to see what unveils on the day of the match.

