Indian cricket team off to England, see pics

The Indian team is off to UK for the one-off Test which would be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs. The side will travel to Leicester after reaching London where the players will have a short camp before the warm-up match on 24th June, 2022.

The Test will commence on 1st July, 2022 in Birmingham. This encounter is a part of the five-match series that was halted last year due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Indian team. The visitors were not able to field an XI and thus, the game was rescheduled.

“We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far," said Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer earlier.

England bound ✈️ 📸 📸: Snapshots as #TeamIndia takes off for England. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/Emgehz2hzm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2022

“I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale," said Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of BCCI.

India head coach Rahul Dravid will join the side after the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa.

