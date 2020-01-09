Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri says MS Dhoni may end his ODI career soon
Two-time World Cup winning India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon end his ODI career, head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 10th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 11th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU Violence LIVE Updates: Scuffle breaks out as Delhi Police detains students outside HRD ministry, halts protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
-
Sensex zooms 635 points, Nifty reclaims 12,200-mark as US-Iran conflict appears to cool off; ICICI Bank top gainer
-
Donald Trump's mixed messages on Iran reflect muddled foreign policy, serve to unsettle rather than reassure
-
Darbar movie review: Yet another ode to superstar Rajinikanth and a celebratory film for his fans
-
Malaysia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal produce straight-sets victories to advance to quarter-finals
-
Excessive use of force by cops in Nowgam against people protesting police vehicle crushing teenager spawns widespread demonstrations
-
Anti-CAA movement in Assam looks set to give rise to a new AASU-helmed political party in the state
-
Totaram Sanadhya, an Indian in Fiji: A life defined by the indentured labour system and the fight against it
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Two-time World Cup winning India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may "soon end his ODI career", head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed.
File image of Ravi Shastri. Reuters
Speaking on other issues, Shastri also slammed the ICC's four-day Test proposal, calling the concept "nonsense".
"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket," Shastri told CNN News18.
"People must respect that he's played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while.
"At his age, probably the only format he'll want to play is T20 cricket which means he'll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he's going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts."
The coach reiterated that the 38-year-old veteran could still be a contender for the T20 World Cup if he does well in the upcoming Indian Premier League.
"... So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then..."
Dhoni's last outing in India colours was during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half century.
Shastri said form and experience will be taken into consideration while picking the team for the shortest format's biggest event.
"We will have to consider the person's experience and form. They will bat in the number 5-6 position. If Dhoni plays well in the IPL then he does put himself in contention."
Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical right now, has turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.
His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to the trophy in the 2011 World Cup where he finished the title clash with a six.
As the discussion turned to four-day Tests, Shastri, like some of the greats of the game such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, opposed the idea.
"Four day Test is nonsense," he said.
"If this goes on we may have limited-overs Tests. There is no need to tamper with five-day Tests. If at all they want to tamper then let the top six sides play five-day Tests and the next six be allowed to play four-day Tests.
"If you want to preserve Tests then let the top six play more against each other. You have the shorter format to popularise the game."
When asked about day-night Tests, Shastri called on ICC to get the ball right.
"Day-night Test is still under test. I still feel that pink ball does not give any advantage to spinners, they need to get the ball right for day night. During the day you have full Tests, by night it looks like half Test.
"I still feel that you will get more people to watch Tests if you have the top six play each other (more often)."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 18:33:49 IST
Also See
India should focus on taking wickets at T20 World Cup, play more pacers than all-rounders if necessary, says Anil Kumble
India pacer Deepak Chahar says he want to be more selective about playing schedule due to recent back injury
Indian captain Virat Kohli drops hint about Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna's potential inclusion in T20 World Cup