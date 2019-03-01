Indian cricket team gets new jersey: MS Dhoni says he is proud to hand over legacy to future generations
MS Dhoni spoke with a lot of reverence about how the seeds of the present were sown back in 1983 when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IAF pilot Abhinandan return LIVE updates: IAF happy to have wing commander back, says Air Vice-Marshal RGK Kapoor
-
Jamaat-e-Islami ban: 77-year-old Islamic organisation accused of terror links has been politically active in J&K
-
Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and a band of fine artistes deliver aching, desolate beauty
-
SC verdict on provident fund contribution: Employers can still duck its full impact unless the government steps in
-
'Narendra Modi can't refrain from PR for even 5 minutes': Rahul Gandhi castigates PM in Maharashtra rally
-
Property records nail Pakistani lie on Jaish-e-Mohammed HQ in Bahawalpur, finds Firstpost investigation
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
Marine ecologist Divya Karnad, 2019 Future of Nature awardee, on working towards sustainable fishing
-
All England Championships: Revisiting Pullela Gopichand’s unexpected 2001 triumph which sparked Indian badminton's rise
-
Abhinandan Returns LIVE Updates: विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन भारत लौटे, वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते अभिनंदन की वतन वापसी
-
हुर्रियत और हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन के पीछे बैन जमात-ए-इस्लामी का ही दिमाग: अधिकारी
-
पीएम मोदी ने पायलट अभिनंदन की जमकर की तारीफ, कहा- तमिलनाडु से होने पर हर भारतीय को गर्व
-
OIC में सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- जिंदगियों को बर्बाद और क्षेत्र को अस्थिर कर रहा है आतंकवाद
-
पंजाब: फिरोजपुर में सीमा से जासूस गिरफ्तार, BSF पोस्ट की ले रहा था फोटो
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Hyderabad: Kapil's Devils' pristine whites at the Lord's in 1983 was a source of inspiration for MS Dhoni, who wore different shades of blue in 2007 and 2011 and is "proud to hand over the legacy" of Indian jersey to future generations.
Indian team's new 2019 World Cup jersey was launched by sporting apparel giants Nike in the presence of former captain Dhoni, current skipper Virat Kohli, his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane and young turk Prithvi Shaw.
Asked about what exactly an Indian jersey reminds him, the two-time World champion former skipper said: "It always reminds me of the great legacy that we have got. It's not only that. Playing each and every bilateral series, reaching No 1 across formats, all these are motivational stuff."
Indian players sporting the new team jersey during the launch event.
One of the greatest to ever donned the India Blues, Dhoni spoke with a lot of reverence about how the seeds of the present were sown back in 1983 when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup.
"It feels good to always get into past a bit. During first World Cup in 1983, we were very young. Later, saw videos of how everyone celebrated. In 2007, we won World T20. So we are good at it (World titles). It's good that we carried that legacy forward and hand it over to the future generations," the eldest statesman of Team India said.
"Hopefully, the (new) jersey becomes a part of lot of World Cups but it is the consistency that we are really proud of," Dhoni added.
Kohli had a message for all aspiring India stars.
"There is a certain importance and pride attached to this jersey. Everyone needs to realise that. You have to strive for excellence and show that you are obsessed to win every minute of the game. That's how you get that jersey," said Kohli.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 20:44:32 IST
Also See
Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara's quickfire 68 helps Saurashtra beat MP; Karnataka thrash Bengal
Ajinkya Rahane says he's always played for the team, deserves chances more consistently in ODIs