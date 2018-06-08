- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Malaysia Women by 147 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 9 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 SLW vs THAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW vs BANW - Jun 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jun 10th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5257
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: A wax effigy of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli required repairs the same day it went on display at Madame Tussauds in Delhi after a rush of star-struck fans swamped the statue, the museum said on Friday.
The wax statue required repairs shortly after being unveiled. AP
Part of the ear of the life-sized statue of Kohli — known as "King Kohli" in his home country and recently named the world's best-paid cricketer according to Forbes — was clipped off shortly after the waxwork was unveiled on Wednesday.
"As soon as our staff were alerted, the figure was removed, swiftly repaired and immediately displayed back into his cricket setting to be enjoyed by his adoring fans," the museum said in a statement. Dressed in Indian colours with number 18 on his back, the waxwork Kohli is standing in a batting pose opposite Indian bowling legend Kapil Dev.
Other sporting stars immortalised at Madame Tussauds in Delhi include Lionel Messi, David Beckham and former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.
Updated Date:
Jun 08, 2018
