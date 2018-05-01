Cricket Australia were hoping to convince the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a day-night Test at Adelaide in India's tour of Australia later this year but the Indian players and team management have said that they are not ready yet to play pink ball cricket.

In a report in The Indian Express, a member of the Committee of Administrator (CoA) ruled out the possibility of a day-night Test between India and Australia, citing reluctance from the Indian team management and players.

“The CoA spoke to Ravi Shastri (the Indian team head coach) on 12 April and Shastri categorically mentioned that he has consulted with the team and the team is not ready to play pink-ball cricket just now. So a question of playing a day-night Test match in Adelaide just doesn’t arise,” a CoA was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

With Steve Smith and David Warner serving suspensions over the ball-tampering incident in South Africa, the Indian cricket team feels that this is their best chance to win a Test series Down Under for the first time. India haven't played a Test match with the pink ball and they don't want their inexperience to jeopardise their chances in the series.

The Indian team management are also unwilling to experiment with the new format as they have their sights set firmly on the World Cup in 2019. Hence, the Indian cricket team have made their intentions clear of playing only with the red ball in the longest format of the sport.

This rules out a home day-night Test against the West Indies in October as well, despite the fact that the Cricket West Indies had agreed to play one during their visit to India.

However, CA chief executive James Sutherland told journalists in Australia that their attempts to convince the BCCI are still on.

"It is our preference that we play India in a day-night Test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks," Sutherland was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

India will begin their Australia tour with a three-match T20 series from 21 to 25 November, and then play four Tests in Adelaide (6 to 10 December), Perth (14 to 18 December), Melbourne (26 to 30 December) and Sydney (3 to 7 January).

The newly built Perth Stadium will make its debut as a Test venue when it hosts the second Test.

The Tests against India will be followed by three One-day Internationals (ODI) from 12 to 18 January.

With inputs from agencies