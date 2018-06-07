New Delhi: The BCCI has awarded India captain Virat Kohli with their best cricketer award for his performances over the past two seasons, while World Cup stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana were chosen for the women's equivalent of the honour, the Board announced.

"Following his phenomenal show in the past two seasons, Team India captain Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards to be held in Bengaluru on 12 June," the BCCI stated.

In the 2016-17 season, Kohli amassed 1332 runs in 13 Tests with an average of 74, while he averaged 84.22 for his 1516 runs in 27 ODIs during the period. In the six Tests played in the 2017-18 seasons, Kohli scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while his ODI average for that season stood at 75.50.

Kohli will walk away with prize money of Rs 15 lakh for each season in the men's category, while Harmanpreet and Mandhana, both of whom played a crucial role in India's impressive runners-up finish at the World Cup last year, will become maiden recipients of the awards for best female international cricketer for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.

To honour former President Jagmohan Dalmiya, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of the late administrator. "The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy will be presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and to the Best Junior and Senior Cricketer in women's cricket."

Also, in a first, the Board has decided to bestow the Lifetime Achievement award (2016-17) on the late Pankaj Roy after some confusion on whether it can be given to the former batsman posthumously. "The last two years have been fabulous for Indian Cricket with both the men and women's teams doing very well. We are proud of their achievements and this is our small way of acknowledging their on-field efforts," Committee of Administrators Chairman Vinod Rai said.

Another committee member, Diana Edulji, who declined the Lifetime Achievement award (2016-17) owing to her position, also congratulated the winners. "This year we will be presenting awards for the past two seasons and it is going to be a big occasion ahead of the historic Test against Afghanistan. For the first time, an award category for the best International Cricketer (Woman) has been introduced and it is a step in the right direction," she said. "For BCCI, it is an opportunity to show its gratitude towards cricketers who enrich this game with their skills and hard work," added BCCI acting President CK Khanna.

The award winners for 2016-17 season:

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Late Mr Pankaj Roy (posthumously)

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women: Diana Edulji (Declined)

BCCI Special Award: Abbas Ali Baig and Late Naren Tamhane

Polly Umrigar Award: Virat Kohli

Best International Cricketer (Woman): Harmanpreet Kaur

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy: Parvez Rasool of Jammu and Kashmir

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competition, 2016-17: Krunal Pandya

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest Scorer in the Ranji Trophy, 2016-17): Priyank K Panchal of Gujarat.

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy, 2016-17): Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer IN (U23) Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, 2016-17): Ekant C Sen of Himachal

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U23) Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, 2016-17): Karan Kaila of Punjab

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy, 2016-17): Jonty Sidhu of Delhi

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy, 2016-17): Rahul Singh of Assam

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy, 2016-17): N Thakur Tilak Varma of Hyderabad

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy, 2016-17): Rohit Dattatraya of Vidarbha C A

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Best woman cricketer of 2016-17): Punam Raut

Award Winners of 2017-18:

Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Anshuman Gaekwad

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women: Sudha Shah

BCCI Special Award: Late Mr. Budhi Kunderan

Polly Umrigar Award: Virat Kohli

Best International Cricketer (Woman): Smriti Mandhana

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena of Kerala

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competition, 2017-18: Diwesh Pathani of SSCB

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest Scorer in the Ranji Trophy, 2017-18): Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy, 2017-18): Jalaj Saxena of Kerala

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer IN (U23) Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, 2017-18): Aryaman Birla of Madhya Pradesh

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U23) Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, 2017-18): Tejas Baroka of Delhi

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy, 2017-18): YV Rathod of Vidarbha

MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy, 2017-18): Ayush S Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Highest scorer in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy, 2017-18): K Nithish Kumar Reddy of Andhra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy, 2017-18): Reshu Raj of Bihar

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Best Woman Cricketer, 2017-18): Deepti Sharma.