Indian captain Virat Kohli drops hint about Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna's potential inclusion in T20 World Cup
It will be interesting to see if speedster Krishna makes it to the New Zealand bound India senior squad considering he is not a part of the A squad
Indore: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday hinted that Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, could be a "surprise package" going into the T20 World Cup.
File image of Prasidh Krishna. Image courtesy: Sportzpics
However, it will be interesting if the speedster makes it to the New Zealand bound India senior squad considering he is not a part of the A squad.
With Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia) and Deepak Chahar (stress fracture) out for a considerable period of time, India will look at that extra pacer's slot and the skipper naming unheralded Krishna, who was a part of India A squad during 2018 England A tour, makes it look like he's in with a good chance.
"You'll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia, someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena as well. This group of bowlers, it is a great luxury to have in all formats. Looking at the big World Cup, we have enough options," Kohli said after India's seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International.
For the uninitiated, besides his exploits at the domestic circuit, Krishna showed composure while bowling the Super Over in a high-stakes IPL game against Delhi Capitals last year. He has taken 19 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One Dayers but his economy rate in T20s is 8.66.
Talking about Tuesday's performance, Kohli was delighted with the result and the manner in which it was achieved.
"This was a clinical performance, and that's how we want to build on each series. We have ticked a few more boxes this time. Brilliant from Navdeep (Saini)."
The young Saini picked two wickets during an impressive outing.
"He has done well in ODI cricket, and he's bowling well in T20s, with experienced guys like Jasprit, Bhuvi and Shardul. It's a really good sign for the team."
About Bumrah's comeback, he said, "He was really keen to bowl again, and his pace was up again. We have to choose who will be our best skills.
Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said they felly short by at least 25 runs of what would have been a competitive total to defend. "I thought we were lacking by about 25 runs. We were looking at 160 or so. The bowlers did a good job of sticking to their job."
Man of the Match Saini said, "I was back in the T20 team after such a long time, that's why I felt quite confident and eager.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 08:28:56 IST
