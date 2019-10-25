Indian captain Virat Kohli agreeable to play Day-Night Tests, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
If Sourav Ganguly's tenure is not extended beyond July, the Day-Night Test might not become a reality as India next play five-day games at home only in December 2020 -January, 2021.
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs POR Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs OMA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs NAM Namibia beat Kenya by 87 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs JER Ireland beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs SIN Papua New Guinea beat Singapore by 43 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SCO Scotland beat Bermuda by 46 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs NIG - Oct 26th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 GIB vs POR - Oct 26th, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER vs NED - Oct 26th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra and Haryana Government Formation LIVE Updates: BJP-JJP will form Haryana govt, says Amit Shah; CM will be BJP leader, dy CM post for JJP
-
Maharashtra and Haryana polls: Modi impact, Gandhis' relevance, Sharad Pawar's resilience; key subplots of the election
-
Monsoon rains, floods killed 2,155 across India, 45 still missing; highest number of deaths recorded in Maharashtra
-
Saand Ki Aankh movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are smashing good fun as UP’s inspiring Shooter Daadis
-
Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 10 tips: Load up on Manchester City players but be wary of rotation
-
SBI Q2 net profit surges six-fold to Rs 3,375 cr on insurance venture stake sale boost; gross NPAs decline 7.19%
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
US House Subcommittee hearing aimed to target India, but that doesn't mean it didn't contain lessons for New Delhi
-
Indian art world's #MeToo reckoning: Toxic patriarchal conditioning must be dismantled for true change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata: The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is open to the idea of playing day-night Tests and it could be a reality in near future.
He had a meeting with Kohli in Mumbai on Thursday where the idea was floated.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma at the BCCI headquarters with newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly, treasurer Jay Shah, chief selector MSK Prasad. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI
"I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to forward," Ganguly said during the sidelines of his felicitation by the CAB at the Eden Gardens.
The former India captain had been a vocal advocate of pink ball Test in order to bring back the spectators to the stadium.
"We all are thinking about this and we will do something about it. I am a firm believer in Day Night Tests. I don't know when will that happen. But till the time I am around, I will be pushing for it," Ganguly said.
However it must be mentioned that if Ganguly's tenure is not extended beyond July, the Day-Night Test might not be reality as India next play five-day games at home only in December 2020 -January, 2021. The home Tests against Bangladesh are last for this season.
As a technical committee chairman, Ganguly in the past was a part of the decision to have Duleep Trophy under lights with pink ball. However the domestic bowlers had complaints about the quality of the SG Test pink balls which were used. Also dew became a factor in the northern part of India taking spinners completely out of equation.
From 2016-17 season, it was played under lights before being scrapped during the ongoing season by the domestic cricket operations team of the board.
At this point, even the Indian team is not too keen on playing Day-Night Test matches and they had rejected Cricket Australia's offer during the last away series.
Ganguly reiterated the need to have a re-look at the Conflict of Interest clause which is making it very difficult for him to get quality cricketers on board.
"It definitely needs a re-look. We lose a lot of quality cricketers because they are involved in a lot of other things. Conflict has to be sensible. Nothing is a conflict if you hold an administrator's role in the BCCI.
"We need to keep that simple and take it forward. We don't want to lose the likes of VVS Laxman, Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev or Sunil Gavaskar helping the Indian cricket. Realistic look needs to be taken."
Asked whether he now is training his sights on the ICC chairman's post, Ganguly said: "It's just two days since I was appointed, let's not look that far ahead."
But he was ready to make it clear that he is his own man contrary to popular belief that some people in the old guard are trying to influence him. "I have been a difficult person to handle as at times I am my own man and I do what I feel is right. But with time I learned how to do things. Hopefully, we can work together. I've got a very young team and very rarely you have seen BCCI president and his team in the age of 30-40s."
"One thing I'm absolutely sure is that whatever time I'm here I will try and make a difference. I'm not going to sit and spend my time for people to say that 'I was the BCCI president'. I want to be a 'BCCI president who made a difference', so I'll try and do that."
Ganguly also highlighted that India have not won a world tournament for a long time.
"A cricket nation is known by the number of Tests and world tournaments won. It's pretty simple as sometime we complicate the game too much. We try to do things which don't exist."
"The team has played well over the last three years as you can see we have not a world tournament for last seven-eight seasons. But I'm sure there's enough talent in the team to do that."
Ganguly also spoke about the IPL and how it has grabbed the eyeballs.
"The IPL is probably is biggest league in the world. That two and half months is no way inferior to the English Premier League. In terms of TV rating and eyeballs. For me, it's important to bring the system back in plan all levels."
Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman, both of whom had played some incredible knocks at the Eden Gardens, felicitated its favourite son, presenting him with bouquets.
Ganguly was welcomed at the Eden Gardens with giant placards of "Dadagiri begins once again' and Sachin Tendulkar's iconic statement "When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones".
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2019 21:29:02 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli says he is looking forward to 'healthy discussion' with newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly discusses Indian cricket's roadmap with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Sourav Ganguly talks on corruption-free tenure, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in his first address as BCCI president