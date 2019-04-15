First Cricket
India World Cup Squad 2019: MSK Prasad-led selection panel given detailed data analysis on hopeful players before meeting

Dinesh Karthik's scoring areas in the middle overs, Rishabh Pant's success rate at the death overs were all put in a data analytics software and shown to the selection committee prior to the World Cup squad meeting on Monday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 15, 2019 22:38:39 IST

In a first by the BCCI, the five-member national selection committee was given a three and half hour presentation a day before the meeting, in order to give the selectors a clearer picture as to where the players stood and what can be expected in English conditions.

It is learnt that the Indian team's data analyst CKM Dhananjay prepared a special data analytics package, doing an entire SWOT analysis of the World Cup hopefuls as well as opposition since the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The normal convention is that the selectors are provided with raw data, like matches, runs and strike-rates, wickets etc.

"This time, it was decided that there would be a tweak in the system. On Sunday, a three-and-half-hour presentation was provided with processed data. In fact, this could be done before every major selection meeting," a source close to the selection committee told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

So what exactly were the things that were discussed?

It was learnt that certain specifics areas were looked into. Like Kedar Jadhav's strike-rate during a particular phase of play or the specific conditions when the top three have faced trouble against any particular opposition.

"Things like how England or New Zealand have fared against our wrist spinners or how Australia has negotiated our orthodox left-arm spinners during a particular phase of play was shown to the selectors," the source said.

The par score at each of the venues in England also came up for discussion.

It is learnt that the selectors were shown England's playing XI in various home conditions and what exactly worked for the winning sides -- home or opposition.

The kind of bowling attacks expected and who among the Indian players can be successful against specific bowlers.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 22:42:47 IST

