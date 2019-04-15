The MSK Prasad led selection panel announced India's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Monday in Mumbai. While the core picked itself, the selectors needed to zero in on the fringe players for different positions heading into the mega event.

The biggest conundrum was the number four spot. There were also questions about whether India would go in with three spinners or four fast bowlers in the squad, especially with the conditions having changed gradually in England over the years. Three spinners would mean Ravindra Jadeja would get the boarding pass. The other question was would Ambati Rayudu make to cut or all-rounder Vijay Shankar be preferred? Will the selectors go for Rishabh Pant's X-factor or Dinesh Karthik's calm and experience? These were the big questions in flip-flopping in minds of the fans, pundits and the selectors. Well, the selection jigsaw has been solved. The selectors have gone with Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja apart from the core group. Rishabh Pant misses out, so does Rayudu. India have gone in with three spinners and three pacers. Here's the full list of players who have made the cut for the World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain)

Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

Vijay Shankar

MS Dhoni

Dinesh Karthik

Kedar Jadhav

Hardik Pandya

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Bhuvneshwar Kumar