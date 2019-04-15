First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India World Cup squad 2019, full list of players: From Vijay Shankar to Dinesh Karthik, 15 players who made the cut for mega event

The selectors announced the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, here's a list of all the 15 players who have made the cut for the mega event.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 15, 2019 15:23:37 IST

The MSK Prasad led selection panel announced India's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Monday in Mumbai. While the core picked itself, the selectors needed to zero in on the fringe players for different positions heading into the mega event.

File picture of Vijay Shankar. AP

File picture of Vijay Shankar. AP

The biggest conundrum was the number four spot. There were also questions about whether India would go in with three spinners or four fast bowlers in the squad, especially with the conditions having changed gradually in England over the years. Three spinners would mean Ravindra Jadeja would get the boarding pass. The other question was would Ambati Rayudu make to cut or all-rounder Vijay Shankar be preferred? Will the selectors go for Rishabh Pant's X-factor or Dinesh Karthik's calm and experience? These were the big questions in flip-flopping in minds of the fans, pundits and the selectors. Well, the selection jigsaw has been solved. The selectors have gone with Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja apart from the core group. Rishabh Pant misses out, so does Rayudu. India have gone in with three spinners and three pacers. Here's the full list of players who have made the cut for the World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain)

Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

Vijay Shankar

MS Dhoni

Dinesh Karthik

Kedar Jadhav

Hardik Pandya

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 15:53:22 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup India Team Player List, 2019 World Cup Indian Team Players, BCCI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, COA, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad, ICC World Cup, ICC World Cup 2019, Icc World Cup 2019 India, Icc World Cup Cricket, Icc World Cup India Team, Icc World Cup India Team 2019, ICC. Cricket, India, India Team For World Cup 2019, India World Cup Squad, India World Cup Squad 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Shami, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli, World Cup Cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
4
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all