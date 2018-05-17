First Cricket
India won't play day-night Test matches till players are ready, says CoA chief Vinod Rai

"Till the time Indian players say that they are ready to play day-night matches there will be no day-night matches that India will play," Rai said.

PTI, May 17, 2018

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Thursday firmly backed the Indian cricket team's decision of not playing day-night pink ball Test against Australia during the upcoming tour Down Under at the end of the year.

"What's wrong in us wanting to win all the matches? Any team that steps out on a pitch wants to win. 30 years back they said India play Test matches only to draw but they don't say that anymore," Rai said at historian Boria Majumdar's book launch.

The former CAG said that India will play day-night Tests only when the players are ready.

"Till the time Indian players say that they are ready to play day-night matches there will be no day-night matches that India will play."

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also defended the board's decision.

"Who we play, when we play, where we play and how we play is our prerogative. We will back everything for the Indian team to play to win," said Johri.

The move by many has been perceived by many as India's win at all costs strategy.

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh however, has labelled the move as "selfish".

"It's a little bit selfish from India's point of view because we need to revitalise Test cricket," Waugh said on Australia's Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

Interestingly, India, who are slated to host West Indies in a two-match Test series before flying to Australia, were expected to play one day-night Test in October which is now not happening.

Rai said that BCCI has done 90 percent things correctly over the years and the 10 percent that needs to be corrected will be done in due course of time.

"BCCI had done tremendous work in terms of building infrastructure. Ninety percent of the things that they have done is good work. It is the 10 percent work that needs a course correction and that will be done," he said.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018

