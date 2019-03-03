First Cricket
India women's vs England women's: Under new coach WV Raman, hosts have become a much-improved side, says Heather Knight

The Women's T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year and the England team would look to work on the combination in the three games against India.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2019 21:04:18 IST

Guwahati: England will look to take the confidence it gained from their win in the final ODI into the three-match T20 series against India starting here Monday, skipper Heather Knight said.

"In the first two games we did not get going, it started slowly and to get that win in the final ODI was nice for the team and hopefully it will help in changing the momentum for the team," Knight told reporters here.

"Obviously it's a new format, the girls are really excited and it gives us an opportunity to express ourselves and put in a really strong performance in the T20s."

The Women's T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year and the England team would look to work on the combination in the three games against India.

"Obviously T20 World Cup is close, we would be looking at what our best team is. It is another opportunity for us to play against quality opposition, we have been quite successful against India in the T20's but under the new coach (WV Raman) they are a much-improved side."

England lost the preceding ODI series 1-2 in Mumbai.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 21:04:18 IST

