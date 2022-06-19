India women's team arrives in Dambulla for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Dambulla: Indian women's cricket team on Sunday arrived in Dambulla for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka tour will be the first series for the India women's team in the post-Mithali Raj era, as the country's long-time captain recently announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket.

India Women's Team led by Harmanpreet Kaur arrives in Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is in Dambulla on June 23, 25 and 27 followed by as many ODIs on July 1, 4 and 7.#SLvIND #SLWvINDW #SLWomens pic.twitter.com/7u8nfAy16W — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 19, 2022

"India Women's Team led by Harmanpreet Kaur arrives in Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is in Dambulla on June 23, 25 and 27 followed by as many ODIs on July 1, 4 and 7," tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been captain of India's T20 team since 2018, will now also be leading the team in the 50-over format.

She believes it will be more leisurely for her and the team going ahead now that she has also been named the ODI skipper.

"I think things will be easier for me now because [when] two different captains were there, sometimes things were not easy because we both had different ideas," Harmanpreet had said during a virtual press conference.

"But now the players will think clearly [and know] what I am demanding as a captain, and everybody can look forward to that. It's easier for me to ask them what I'm expecting from them, so things will be much easier for me and my teammates also," she added.

This will be India's first international assignment since the Women's World Cup in March, where they bowed out in the group stages after a loss in the virtual quarter-final against South Africa.

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.