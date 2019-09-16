First Cricket
India women's cricket team member approached to fix matches; BCCI ACU files FIR against two suspects

The alleged incident, which the player reported to the Board's ACU, took place in February, ahead of the limited-overs home series against England.

Press Trust of India, Sep 16, 2019 22:33:25 IST

New Delhi: In an unprecedented development, a member of the India women cricket team was allegedly approached to fix matches earlier this year, prompting the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit to lodge a FIR against two individuals on Monday.

Representative image. Reuters

Ajit Singh Shekhawat, who heads the ACU, confirmed the development to PTI.

"She is India cricketer and an international cricketer so the ICC conducted an inquiry into it. The ICC warned the person who made the approach and informed us and acknowledged that the cricketer has done the right thing by reporting the approach," Shekhawat said.

The ACU has registered a first-information report (FIR) with the Bengaluru police against two individuals, Rakesh Bafna and Jitendra Kothari, for the alleged approach.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 22:33:25 IST

Tags : ACU, Anti Corruption Unit, Cricket, ICC, India, India Women's Cricket Team, International Cricket Council, Jitendra Kothari, Rakesh Bafna, Sports, SportsTracker

