India women's cricket team forced to move World T20 camp from Wankhede to Brabourne

India women's cricket team were forced to move their T20 camp from the Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium after MCA didn't allow them to train at the former Stadium

FirstCricket Staff, October 17, 2018

The India women's cricket team became the latest victim of the ongoing tussle between Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as their preparatory camp was forced to be shifted from the Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne stadium.

The women's cricket team was expected to begin its six-day preparation camp, ahead of the next month’s Women’s World T20, from Tuesday at Wankhede but were reportedly forced to start only on Wednesday as they were not allowed to train at the stadium. The camp is now being hosted at Brabourne, owned by the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

File image of Indian women's cricket team. AFP

The decision to change the venue of training was shared by Saba Karin, BCCI GM, cricket operations to The Times of India.

“We’ve shifted the camp to the CCI, for the time being,” Karim was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A CCI official also confirmed the development on Wednesday.

"The BCCI requested us to conduct the camp till the October 21 and we have agreed to it. The camp will happen at the Brabourne Stadium till the said date. After that it is for the BCCI to decide on it," a senior CCI official told PTI.

It was understood that the members of the team did an extended gym session yesterday as they could not hit the ground.

"We are always promoting the game of cricket, so now when the BCCI requested us, we did not say no," the CCI official maintained.

The ongoing feud between the central cricket body and the association began after BCCI shifted the fourth ODI between India and Windies from Wankhede to Brabourne after the MCA cited financial constraints in hosting the tie.

Meanwhile, CoA member and former India cricketer Diana Edulji has expressed displeasure on the turn of events, in an interview given to The Indian Express.

"I'm very upset that the Indian women's team could not start the camp over the venue issue and I don't think this treatment would ever be meted out to Virat Kohli's men's team. Why these different set of rules for men and women?" Edulji told the newspaper.

"The camp should have started. It's preparation for the World Cup, no less. Is this the way the women's team are going to be treated? CoA has given clear directions that the camp should happen today. Why did this situation arise? Why didn't GM [Operations Saba Karim] manage this? He gave us the assurance that he is working on it."

The ICC Women’s World T20, which will be hosted by West Indies, starts from 9 November.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018

