India Women vs West Indies Women: Windies captain Stafanie Taylor ruled out of ongoing T20I series due to ligament injury
In Stafanie Taylor's absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the series, while Shemaine Campbelle will be the vice-captain.
Gros Islet (St Lucia): West Indies women's team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain.
In Taylor's absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the series, while Shemaine Campbelle will be the vice-captain.
File image of Stafanie Taylor. AFP
Cherry-Ann Fraser has been named as Taylor's replacement.
India made a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series before winning the first T20 by 84 runs here on Saturday.
"This is as a result of an injury sustained during the third Colonial Medical Insurance One Day International against India Women in Antigua. Team physiotherapist Matthew Parchment, after consultation with CWI's Chief Medical Officer, has advised that Stafanie (Taylor) sustained a Grade I Medial Collateral Ligament Sprain, which requires two weeks of recovery," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.
"It is very disappointing to lose Stafanie (Taylor) at this crucial time and she will no doubt be missed but her health and recovery are of utmost importance. We have the ICC T20 World Cup in a few months and it is critical that Stafanie gets the time to recover and return to full fitness," CWI's women's and girls selection panel's lead selector of the panel Ann Browne-John said.
"Cherry-Ann Fraser is a young Guyanese all-rounder who was in the last camp and we were impressed by her performance. Therefore having her join the team now will get her that experience to further her development.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2019 22:31:14 IST
