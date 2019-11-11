First Cricket
India women vs West Indies women: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma script easy 10-wicket win for visitors in second T20I

Chasing a target of 104 runs, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana led the team to a comfortable victory as the duo built an unbeaten stand of 104 for the first wicket.

Press Trust of India, Nov 11, 2019 11:43:50 IST

Gros Islet: Teenager Shafali Verma scored her second consecutive half century after off-spinner Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as the Indian women's cricket team registered an emphatic 10-wicket win over the West Indies in the second T20 International.

The 15-year-old Shafali continued her impressive run by scoring a quick-fire 69 off 35 balls alongside Smriti Mandhana (30). The duo powered India to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday night.

Shafali, who overtook the iconic Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket, displayed scintillating form yet again and smashed 10 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers, led by Deepti, who registered career-best figures of 4 for 10, managed to restrict the West Indies for a paltry 103 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs.

Opting to bat, the West Indies openers struggled to get going. Pacer Shikha Pandey drew first blood for India when she dismissed Stacy-Ann King (7) in the fourth over.

Wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle soon followed after Radha Yadav (1/20) had her stumped for a duck.

Opener Hayley Mathews (23) and Chedean Nations (32) tried to resurrect the West Indies innings but could only manage a 32-run stand as pacer Pooja Vastrakar(1/23) dimissed the former.

However, the West Indies were unable to get any kind of momentum going as wickets kept tumbling. Deepti accounted for the four wickets in the last four overs.

Later Shafali and Mandhana, who had also smashed a half-century in the series-opener, played second fiddle to the teenager. The 23-year-old's innings was laced with four boundaries.

West Indies captain Anisa Mohammed had no answer to the Indian duo and used seven bowlers, including herself, with no success.

The combined effort saw India reach their target in 10.3 overs.

The third T20I will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on 14 November.

Brief scores: West Indies 103/7 in 20 overs (Chedean Nation 32, Hayley Matthews 23; Deepti Sharma 4-10) lost to India 104/0 in 10.3 overs (Shafali Verma 69 not out, Smriti Mandhana 30 out) by 10 wickets.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 11:43:50 IST

