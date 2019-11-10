First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
BAN in IND Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
AFG and WI in IND Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs West Indies women: Openers Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power hosts to 84-run win in first T20I

The opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered scintillating half-centuries as the Indian women's team notched up a comfortable 84-run win over hosts West Indies in the first T20I.

Press Trust of India, Nov 10, 2019 11:28:24 IST

Gros Islet: The opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered scintillating half-centuries as the Indian women's team notched up a comfortable 84-run win over hosts West Indies in the first T20I.

India women vs West Indies women: Openers Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power hosts to 84-run win in first T20I

Smriti Mandhana scored 67 as India women beat West Indies women by 84 runs. AFP

The 15-year-old Shafali and Mandhana shared a record 143-run opening partnership as India posted 185 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The visitors then returned to restrict West Indies to 101 for 9 to complete the win on Saturday.

Pacer Shikha Pandey, the spin duo of Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav claimed two wickets each, while both Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar accounted for one wicket.

Put into bat, Shafali, playing only her fifth T20I, smashed six boundaries and four sixes to notch up her maiden international half-century.

Mandhana matched her younger partner, smashing 11 fours in her 46-ball innings as India cruised to 102 for no loss in 10 overs.

The duo recorded the highest partnership for any wicket by an Indian pair in T20Is, bettering the 130 amassed by Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut against Bangladesh in 2013.

Shafali was the first to go when she was dismissed by Shakera Selman in the 16th over.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then produced a 13-ball 21, while Veda Krishnamurthy provided the late charge with a 7-ball 15 to take India to a challenging score.

For the hosts, Selman and Anisa Mohammad snared two wickets each, while Hayley Mathews conceded 39 runs from her four overs and Chinelle Henry bled 26 from the only over she bowled.

Chasing 186 to win, West Indies struggled to stitch partnerships with Shermaine Campbelle top-scoring with a 34-ball 33.

Once the openers — Hayley Matthews (13) and Natasha MacLean (0) fell early, Campbelle tried to steady the innings but West Indies kept losing wickets on the other end.

Campbelle too couldn't push the pace as her 34-ball innings had just two fours and a six.

Chedean Nation (10), Kyshona Knight (12) and Stacy-Ann King (13) couldn't stay long enough as West Indies were looking down the barrel at 86 for 6 in 14.1 over.

The lower-order then crumbled under pressure as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Brief Scores:

India Women 185/4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 73, Smriti Mandhana 67; Anisa Mohammed 2/35, Shakera Selman 2/36) beat West Indies Women 101/9 in 20 overs (Shermaine Campbelle 33; Radha Yadav 2/10, Shikha Pandey 2/22) by 84 runs.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 11:28:24 IST

Tags : Anisa Mohammad, Chinelle Henry, Cricket, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, India Women Vs West Indies Women, India Women Vs West Indies Women 2019, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shermaine Campbelle, Shikha Pandey, Smriti Mandhana, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all