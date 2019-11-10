India women vs West Indies women, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at St Lucia
It was only less than 24 hours back when India registered a massive 84-run victory, thanks to knocks from Shafali Verma (73) and Smriti Mandhana (67) and some exceptional show from the bowlers.
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs RLY Railways beat Hyderabad by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 UP Vs VID Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh by 9 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 11th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs SER - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs SAU - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs NAG - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Second T20I preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will aim to double their lead against West Indies when the two teams meet for the second T20I at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. It was only less than 24 hours back when the visitors registered a massive 84-run victory, thanks to knocks from Shafali Verma (73) and Smriti Mandhana (67) and some exceptional show from the bowlers.
Shafali Verma registered her maiden international fifty on Sunday. Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen
Chasing a target of 186 runs, West Indies women had a poor start as both of their openers, Natasha McLean and Hayley Matthews, were sent back to the pavilion within three overs.
Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle then took the field but could not form a good partnership as the former was dismissed after scoring 10 runs. Kyshona Knight then took the field but she too failed to leave a mark.
The hosts witnessed a major blow when Campbelle was run out after scoring 33, highest from the side. West Indies could not gain momentum and kept losing wickets due to which they only managed to score 101 runs.
Earlier, after being sent to bat first, India women got off to a brilliant start as both the openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, struck regular boundaries. Both smashed half-centuries and formed a 143-run partnership. It was the highest partnership in T20Is for India Women.
Shakera Selman provided the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough in the 16th over as she got hold of Verma. In the next over, Mandhana too was sent back to the pavilion. However, their scintillating partnership set the base for the upcoming batters and India scored 185 runs from 20 overs, highest team total by any side against West Indies.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2019 22:52:06 IST
India women vs West Indies women, Highlights, 1st T20I at St Lucia, Full Cricket Score: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana star in 8-wicket win
India women vs West Indies women, Highlights, 3rd ODI at North Sound, Antigua, full cricket score: Visitors win by six wickets to clinch series
Live streaming is the new normal, women’s cricket needs third umpires there too