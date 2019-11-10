Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Second T20I preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will aim to double their lead against West Indies when the two teams meet for the second T20I at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. It was only less than 24 hours back when the visitors registered a massive 84-run victory, thanks to knocks from Shafali Verma (73) and Smriti Mandhana (67) and some exceptional show from the bowlers.

Chasing a target of 186 runs, West Indies women had a poor start as both of their openers, Natasha McLean and Hayley Matthews, were sent back to the pavilion within three overs.

Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle then took the field but could not form a good partnership as the former was dismissed after scoring 10 runs. Kyshona Knight then took the field but she too failed to leave a mark.

The hosts witnessed a major blow when Campbelle was run out after scoring 33, highest from the side. West Indies could not gain momentum and kept losing wickets due to which they only managed to score 101 runs.

Earlier, after being sent to bat first, India women got off to a brilliant start as both the openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, struck regular boundaries. Both smashed half-centuries and formed a 143-run partnership. It was the highest partnership in T20Is for India Women.

Shakera Selman provided the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough in the 16th over as she got hold of Verma. In the next over, Mandhana too was sent back to the pavilion. However, their scintillating partnership set the base for the upcoming batters and India scored 185 runs from 20 overs, highest team total by any side against West Indies.

With inputs from ANI