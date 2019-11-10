First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
BAN in IND Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs West Indies women, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at St Lucia

India are coming fresh from a 2-1 series success against West Indies in the ODIs which kick-started their Caribbean tour.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 09, 2019 22:56:53 IST

118/0
Overs
12.0
R/R
9.83
Fours
16
Sixes
3
Extras
3
Shafali Verma Batting 58 35 6 3
Smriti Mandhana Batting 57 37 10 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First T20I preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will take on Stefanie Taylor's West Indies in the first of five T20Is at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday, as both the teams continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup. India are coming fresh from a 2-1 series success against West Indies in the ODIs which kick-started their Caribbean tour. During the series, Smriti Mandhana on Thursday became the fastest Indian women cricketer to smash 2,000 runs in ODIs.

India women vs West Indies women, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at St Lucia

File image of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. Image: Twitter @ICC

She achieved the feat during the third ODI against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With 2,025 runs in 51 innings, Mandhana became also the third-fastest woman to reach the milestone. Only Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning in 41 and 45 innings, respectively, have reached the mark faster in women's ODIs.

India completed a 3-1 series win over South Africa in their previous T20I assignment in October.

With inputs from ANI 

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 22:56:53 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, India, India Women, India Women's Cricket Team, Sports, Stafanie Taylor, West Indies, West Indies Women, West Indies Women 2019 Vs India Women 2019, West Indies Women's Cricket Team, Windies, Women's Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all