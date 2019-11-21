First Cricket
India women vs West Indies women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy star in visitors series-sweeping win in 5th T20I

India women team registered a clean-sweep over West Indies in the five-match T20I series by trouncing the hosts by 61 runs in the final game at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 21, 2019 11:13:59 IST

Chasing a target of 135, Windies team was restricted to 73/7 by the Indian bowling line-up.

File image of India's Jemimah Rodrigues. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Windies lost their two wickets early as Natasha McLean (9) and Chedean Nation (0) were dismissed cheaply by Anuja Patil in the fourth over.

Chinelle Henry joined Kyshona Knight in the middle and added a brief stand of 15 runs for the third wicket before the former was picked by Poonam Yadav in the 10th over, reducing them to 28/3.

Hayley Matthews (2) too failed to leave her mark on the crease and was sent back to the pavilion by Pooja Vastrkar.

After playing a knock of 22 runs, Knight was scalped by Harleen Deol in the 14th over. Windies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 73/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

For India, Anuja picked up two wickets while Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav clinched one wicket each.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat after which they posted a total of 134/3 in their twenty overs.

The team endured a bad start as they lost both the openers early. Matthews caught and bowled Shefali Verma (9) in the third over while in the next over, Smriti Mandhana (7) lost her wicket to Anisa Mohammed.

After that, it turned out to be a Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy's show. The duo built a massive stand of 117-run for the third wicket and guided the side past the 100-run mark.

Rodrigues played a knock of 50 runs before gifting away her wicket to Aaliyah Alleyne on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Whereas, Krishnamurthy amassed unbeaten 57 off 48 balls which was studded with four boundaries.

India had earlier won the three-match ODI series 2-1 and will next take on England in the tri-nation T20 series on 31 January, next year. The other team will be Australia in the series.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 11:13:59 IST

Tags : Anuja Patil, Cricket, Harleen Deol, Hayley Matthews, India Women, India Women Vs West Indies Women, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, West Indies Women

