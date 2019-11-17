India women vs West Indies women, Highlights, 4th T20I at Guyana: India win by 5 runs
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the fourth T20I between India women and West Indies women at Guyana on our live blog.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MEG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs PUN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by 25 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs ODS Odisha beat Nagaland by 45 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs SAU Jammu and Kashmir beat Saurashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs UP Kerala beat Uttar Pradesh by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS vs BEN - Nov 18th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs ODS - Nov 18th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MP - Nov 18th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP vs RLY - Nov 18th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
AIMPLB to file petition seeking review of SC's Ayodhya verdict; judgment full of contradictions, no alternative to mosque possible, says Zafaryab Jilani
-
'Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect': Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Devendra Fadnavis hails Shiv Sena founder on death anniversary
-
India bashing in US: New Delhi caught in crossfire of Democrats' hatred towards Donald Trump and political agenda on Kashmir
-
Police storms Hong Kong university held by anti-govt protestors; agitators set fire to bridges leading to campus, hurl gasoline bombs to hold off cops
-
Economic slowdown: Govt to introduce new norms to ease restrictions on FDI by JVs of Indian firms to boost investment
-
ATP Finals 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas heralds next step in tennis’ evolution with stirring win over Dominic Thiem
-
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on starring in comedy films: I enjoy this genre because you don’t have to think or stress too much
-
Shanta Gokhale discusses writing her memoir, the complexities of translation, and the role of a critic
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
After taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India women will look to extend their fine run when they take on West Indies women in the fourth T20I at Guyana.
The visitors have outclassed the hosts in every department of the game in their last three encounters. In their last T20I, West Indies women could only manage 59 for the loss of nine wickets from their 20 overs, thus ensuring a comfortable victory for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.
India's Shafali Verma, in particular, has been a great asset for the team. The young batter has hammered 142 runs in the last three innings and thus, will be a precious scalp for Windies women.
Squads:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Harleen Deol, Mansi Joshi.
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed(c), Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 07:11:25 IST
Also See
India women vs West Indies women: Openers Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power hosts to 84-run win in first T20I
India women vs West Indies women: Punam Raut's 77, spinners star in hosts' 53-run win in second ODI, level series 1-1
India women vs West Indies women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues fifties guide visitors to series-clinching win over Stefanie Taylor and Co