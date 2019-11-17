First Cricket
India women vs West Indies women, Highlights, 4th T20I at Guyana: India win by 5 runs

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the fourth T20I between India women and West Indies women at Guyana on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 18, 2019 07:11:25 IST

India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs

50/7
Overs
9.0
R/R
5.56
Fours
3
Sixes
1
Extras
2
45/5
Overs
9.0
R/R
5
Fours
3
Sixes
0
Extras
2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

After taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India women will look to extend their fine run when they take on West Indies women in the fourth T20I at Guyana.

The visitors have outclassed the hosts in every department of the game in their last three encounters. In their last T20I, West Indies women could only manage 59 for the loss of nine wickets from their 20 overs, thus ensuring a comfortable victory for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

India's Shafali Verma, in particular, has been a great asset for the team. The young batter has hammered 142 runs in the last three innings and thus, will be a precious scalp for Windies women.

Squads:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Harleen Deol, Mansi Joshi.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed(c), Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman.

 

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 07:11:25 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women Vs West Indies Women 2019, Shafali Verma, Shemaine Campbelle, Smriti Mandhana, Stacy-Ann King, Women's Cricket

