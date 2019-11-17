Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

After taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India women will look to extend their fine run when they take on West Indies women in the fourth T20I at Guyana.

The visitors have outclassed the hosts in every department of the game in their last three encounters. In their last T20I, West Indies women could only manage 59 for the loss of nine wickets from their 20 overs, thus ensuring a comfortable victory for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

India's Shafali Verma, in particular, has been a great asset for the team. The young batter has hammered 142 runs in the last three innings and thus, will be a precious scalp for Windies women.

Squads:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Harleen Deol, Mansi Joshi.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed(c), Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman.

