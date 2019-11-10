Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First T20I preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will take on Stefanie Taylor's West Indies in the first of five T20Is at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday, as both the teams continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup. India are coming fresh from a 2-1 series success against West Indies in the ODIs which kick-started their Caribbean tour. During the series, Smriti Mandhana on Thursday became the fastest Indian women cricketer to smash 2,000 runs in ODIs.

She achieved the feat during the third ODI against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With 2,025 runs in 51 innings, Mandhana became also the third-fastest woman to reach the milestone. Only Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning in 41 and 45 innings, respectively, have reached the mark faster in women's ODIs.

India completed a 3-1 series win over South Africa in their previous T20I assignment in October.

With inputs from ANI