First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK in AUS Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs West Indies Women: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co emerge victorious in rain-truncated match, lead T20I series 4-0

In a rain affected match, that was reduced to nine overs, India Women restricted West Indies to 45 after setting up a target of 51 to win the 4th T20I.

Asian News International, Nov 18, 2019 09:08:44 IST

Georgetown: India women defeated West Indies by five runs in the fourth T20I on Monday.

With this victory, India have gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Due to rain, the fourth T20I was reduced to nine overs per innings.

India Women vs West Indies Women: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co emerge victorious in rain-truncated match, lead T20I series 4-0

India's Radha Yadav took one wicket for eight runs in her two overs. @ICC

Chasing a low total of 51 runs, West Indies got off to a slow start. India women bowled brilliantly and did not give away easy runs to the hosts. After the completion of five overs, West Indies were at 19/2.The hosts failed to overpower the Indian bowling attack and the match came to a point when West Indies needed 13 runs off the final over. Anjua Patil bowled the last over and helped India to restrict West Indies on 45/5.

Earlier, India had a decent start after being sent to bat first. After smashing a six, Shafali Verma (7) was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the first over. Matthews then came out furiously in the third over and took two wickets — of Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy. Pooja Vastrakar scored 10 runs, highest from the Indian side.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could not form a good partnership but managed to put up a total of 50 runs from nine overs. The fifth T20I will be played on 21 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 09:08:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, India Women, India Women Vs West Indies Women, Radha Yadav, West Indies Women

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all