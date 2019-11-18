Georgetown: India women defeated West Indies by five runs in the fourth T20I on Monday.

With this victory, India have gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Due to rain, the fourth T20I was reduced to nine overs per innings.

Chasing a low total of 51 runs, West Indies got off to a slow start. India women bowled brilliantly and did not give away easy runs to the hosts. After the completion of five overs, West Indies were at 19/2.The hosts failed to overpower the Indian bowling attack and the match came to a point when West Indies needed 13 runs off the final over. Anjua Patil bowled the last over and helped India to restrict West Indies on 45/5.

Earlier, India had a decent start after being sent to bat first. After smashing a six, Shafali Verma (7) was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the first over. Matthews then came out furiously in the third over and took two wickets — of Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy. Pooja Vastrakar scored 10 runs, highest from the Indian side.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could not form a good partnership but managed to put up a total of 50 runs from nine overs. The fifth T20I will be played on 21 November.

