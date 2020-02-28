First Cricket
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW match online

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 28, 2020 16:09:08 IST

India will look to continue their winning run when they take on Sri Lanka in their final Group A match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Indians are on a roll, having sealed their semi-final berth with wins over defending champions Australia (by 17 runs), Bangladesh (by 18 runs) and New Zealand (by 4 runs).

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Womens T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW match online

India women's Shafali Verma has bagged two Player of the Match awards in three outings so far. Twitter @ICC

The clash will be inconsequential as the Lankans are already out of the semi-final race, having lost in both their previous outings — against New Zealand (by 7 wickets) and Australia (by 5 wickets).

India have plenty of positives going into Saturday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29, 39 and 46, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up eight wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.

A defeat wouldn’t do any damage to the Indians. However, knowing this unit, they would still bring their A-game to finish the group stages on a high.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixture between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The India-Sri Lanka clash in the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup will take place on 29 February, Saturday.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time does the match begin?

The Women’s T20I World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Women’s T20I World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 16:09:08 IST

