India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW match online
Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi's Seelampur: Metaphor for new kind of India where Hindu-Muslim divisions are cast in steel and concrete, and political conflict mediated by the bomb
-
'Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus': Students union disavows BJP leader over alleged role in Delhi violence
-
Sensex crashes 1,448 points as global rout intensifies over coronavirus scare, Nifty plunges 432 points; metal, IT stocks tank
-
The Invisible Man movie review: Elisabeth Moss brings the chills in a showcase of the unseen horrors of domestic violence
-
Khambhat violence: Residents recall 2002 riots as communal clashes erupt in Gujarat town
-
Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock defeat against Olympiakos; Manchester United, Wolves advance into last 16 with emphatic wins
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
With Brexit underway, Britain and European Union enter trade negotiations on an acrimonious note
-
Independent Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support to Manohar Lal Khattar govt, alleges corruption in cooperative sugar mills
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
India will look to continue their winning run when they take on Sri Lanka in their final Group A match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Indians are on a roll, having sealed their semi-final berth with wins over defending champions Australia (by 17 runs), Bangladesh (by 18 runs) and New Zealand (by 4 runs).
India women's Shafali Verma has bagged two Player of the Match awards in three outings so far. Twitter @ICC
The clash will be inconsequential as the Lankans are already out of the semi-final race, having lost in both their previous outings — against New Zealand (by 7 wickets) and Australia (by 5 wickets).
India have plenty of positives going into Saturday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29, 39 and 46, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up eight wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.
A defeat wouldn’t do any damage to the Indians. However, knowing this unit, they would still bring their A-game to finish the group stages on a high.
Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka:
When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixture between India and Sri Lanka take place?
The India-Sri Lanka clash in the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup will take place on 29 February, Saturday.
Where will the match be played?
The match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.
What time does the match begin?
The Women’s T20I World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Women’s T20I World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka?
The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 16:09:08 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about upcoming tournament
India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Highlights, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India win by 18 runs
India Women vs New Zealand Women, Highlights, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Team India storm into semi-finals with thrilling 4-run win over White Ferns