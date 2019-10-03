First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Zimbabwe beat Singapore by 8 wickets
VAN in MAL | 4th T20I Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
South American Women's Championship T20I Oct 04, 2019
ARGW vs MEXW
Lima Cricket and Football Club, Lima
Vijay Hazare Trophy Oct 04, 2019
ODS vs HAR
SGSA Cricket Ground, Vadodara
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs South Africa Women: Spinners Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav shine as hosts seal series with 5-wicket victory

India's off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2 for 19) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/23 in 4 overs) bowled brilliantly to restrict the Proteas women to 98 for 8

Press Trust of India, Oct 03, 2019 22:47:54 IST

Surat: Indian women's team produced another authoritative performance to comfortably defeat South Africa by five wickets in the fifth T20 International, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series.

With two games being completely washed out, the series was extended from five to six matches and India needed to win on the day to seal the series. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2 for 19) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/23 in 4 overs) bowled brilliantly to restrict the Proteas women to 98 for 8. They got able support from leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who gave away only 15 runs in her 4 overs and got a wicket.

The chase was an easy one and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (34 not out off 32 balls) was in her element as the Women In Blue won in 17.1 overs.

Harmanpreet's innings had four boundaries and added crucial 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Deepti (16).

The Indian captain finished the match with an exquisite drive off seamer Ayabonga Khaka to finish the proceedings and also completed 2000 runs in the shortest format.

Earlier Deepti kept a tight leash upfront while Radha and Poonam put the brakes in the middle overs to set the platform for the batters.

South Africa couldn't wriggle out of the spin web as none of their batswomen built on their starts, losing wickets in regular interval.

Opener Sune Luus (16) was the first to go when she was trapped by Radha for her first wicket in the sixth over. In the next over, the other opener Lizelle Lee (7) too went back to the hut after being caught by Mandhana off Poonam's bowling.

Laura Wolvaardt (17) and Nadine de Klerk (11) then took the visitors across the 50-mark before skipper Harmanpreet cleaned up the former and Radha had the latter caught by Deepti within a space of seven balls as SA slipped to 59 for 4.

Mignon du Preez (10) was then sent packing by Pandey as South Africa looked down the barrel at 74 for 5 in 15.4 overs.

Lara Goodall (15) and Anne Bosch (11) then added 22 runs but the visitors then lost three wickets in three balls at the team score of 96 as South Africa ended two runs short of the 100-mark.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 22:47:54 IST

Tags : Anne Bosch, Deepti Sharma, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all