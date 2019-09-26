India women vs South Africa women: Second T20I abandoned due to rain in Surat without a ball being bowled
Persistent rain meant even the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time and after inspecting the conditions at 8 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game. India lead the five-match series 1-0.
Surat: The second women's T20 International between India and South Africa was washed out on Thursday without a ball being bowled.
Persistent rain meant even the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time and after inspecting the conditions at 8 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game.
India lead the five-match series 1-0.
The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of three for eight in four overs including three maidens.
The third T20 will be played here on 29 September.
Updated Date:
Sep 26, 2019 22:39:18 IST
