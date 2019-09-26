India women vs South Africa women: Mithali Raj believes teenager Shafali Verma can make it big with proper grooming, exposure
India's ODI captain Mithali Raj on Thursday lavished praise on 15-year-old Shafali Verma and said the aggressive opener can serve the women's team for a long time with proper grooming and exposure.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs SAU Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 123 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs GOA Andhra beat Goa by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs UP Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 27th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs UTT - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MIZ - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP vs SIK - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump's troubles compound as Democrats find more ammo in whistleblower's plaint; politics behind impeachment enquiry explained
-
Jamal Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch', says Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman
-
Yasin Malik-led JKLF a 'unlawful association', rules Delhi HC tribunal, says 'sufficient, credible' material for Centre's action against group
-
PMC crisis: Politicising cooperative banking mess is opportunism; RBI has to own up to its mistake of waking up too late
-
Salman Khan on completing a decade as Bigg Boss host: I think of quitting every year but it doesn't happen
-
Disqualification case of 17 Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi tells SC bench to defer bypolls or stay ex-Speaker KR Ramesh's order
-
BWF Korea Open 2019: Spate of ‘strategic retirements’ underline cruel demands of World Tour on shuttlers’ bodies
-
Oxford University-backed Project Dastaan to recreate lost legacies of Partition survivors through virtual reality
-
'Flying photographer' George Steinmetz on capturing environmental change, the ethics of using drones
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Mumbai: India's ODI captain Mithali Raj on Thursday lavished praise on 15-year-old Shafali Verma and said the aggressive opener can serve the women's team for a long time with proper grooming and exposure.
"I seriously think that she (Shafali) is a talented youngster. And given the right kind of exposure and mentored properly, she can be the future player for India," Mithali told PTI.
File image of Mithali Raj. PTI
Shafali, who replaced the recently-retired Mithali in the T20I squad, earned her maiden call-up for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Though India won the opening game in Surat, Shafali was dismissed for a duck.
Mithali was speaking after announcing the second Skechers Performance Mumbai Walkathon at a press conference in the Maharashtra capital. The Marathon will be held on 24 November in suburban Malad.
She also said that she wants her ODI side to do well in the upcoming three-match series against South Africa though it is not part of the ICC Championship. The ODI series, will be played after the ongoing five match T20I series.
"Though we don't have the ICC Championship points, I want the ODI side to do well (in the series against South Africa), it gives exposure to the young players in the team as well as match exposure for us before the West Indies tour," said Mithali.
Now that Mithali will be only playing one format, she feels that she has more time to work on her fitness.
"I have more time to work as a player on my skill on my fitness. I can give more importance to exclusively train on my strength and fitness sessions, which can help me come fresh for the ODI series," added Mithali.
Mithali explained her fitness routine.
"My fitness routine consists of running, strength and of course walking, because at times when we don't have access to facilities, the simplest thing to do is to walk for 30-45 minutes, because in way it helps to decrease the stiffness or tightness that an athlete develops through strenuous days of play or after a long flight," she signed off.
Updated Date:
Sep 26, 2019 16:50:03 IST
Also See
India women vs South Africa women: Deepti Sharma's exceptional three-wicket spell propels hosts to thrilling win in first T20I
India women vs South Africa women: Questions remain over team composition despite uplifting win for hosts in 1st T20I
India women vs South Africa women: India spinner Deepti Sharma revels in career's 'best bowling performance'