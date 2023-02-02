After 20 overs,India Women 109/4 ( Deepti Sharma 16 , Pooja Vastrakar 1)
India finish with 109/4 on the board. South Africa have done well to restrict India, with Shabnim Ismail delivering two maiden overs. The hosts need 110 runs to win.
|India Women
|South Africa Women
|109/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.45
|0/0 (1.0 ov) - R/R 0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Laura Wolvaardt
|Batting
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Tazmin Brits
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Deepti Sharma
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Tazmin Brits 0(0)
Laura Wolvaardt 0(6)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: India will look to add a trophy to their cabinet before the Women's T20 World Cup, as they face South Africa in the final of a tri-series tournament.
After 18 overs,India Women 92/3 ( Harleen Deol 40 , Deepti Sharma 7)
Chloe Tryon into the attack again. She begins with two extras, before Deepti Sharma collects a single. 10 runs off the over.
OUT! Another much-needed wicket for South Africa, as Harmanpreet departs. Captain gets captain as Sune Luus is the hosts' wicket-taker. Harmanpreet came down the pitch, went for the slog across the line but she was beaten by the flight of the ball and the South African keeper did the rest, stumping the Indian skipper. Kaur st Sinalo Jafta b Luus 21
After 14 overs,India Women 62/2 ( Harleen Deol 23 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 20)
Mlaba continues. It's her final over of her spell. South Afriuca, though, miss out on two run-out opportunities. Four runs off the over, with India going at just a run-rate of 4.43. Will they change gears for the final six overs?
After 12 overs,India Women 55/2 ( Harleen Deol 19 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 18)
Chloe Tryon into the attack again. The South African spinner concedes an extra, five wides, after Chloe goes down leg side. She was bowling to Deol there and she completely lost her line. Seven off the over.
After 10 overs,India Women 43/2 ( Harleen Deol 15 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 15)
Chloe Tryon into the attack for her first over, and she goes for eight runs in the over. Harmanpreet Kaur with a boundary off the last ball of the over.
After 9 overs,India Women 35/2 ( Harleen Deol 13 , Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 9)
Mlaba continues. Harmanpreet collects a boundary off the third ball of the over, playing the cut behind square past the point region to find the boundary. 10 runs from the over.
OUT! Mlaba had taken the wicket of Mandhana in her first over, and she strikes yet again, this time removing Jemimah after she is stumbed by South African keeper Sinalo Jafta. Rodrigues st Sinalo Jafta b Mlaba 11
After 6 overs,India Women 19/1 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 10 , Harleen Deol 8)
Not the start India would have wanted. Powerplay is complete, it's been an excellent powerplay from South Africa, with that early wicket of Mandhana as well as keeping India's run-rate in check.
After 4 overs,India Women 3/1 ( Jemimah Rodrigues 2 , Harleen Deol 0)
Ayabonga Khaka into the attack, and she starts off in tidy fashion, just conceding a single off Rodrigues in the second ball.
Women's tri-series final LIVE updates
OUT! Mlaba strikes for South Africa, cleaning up Smriti Mandhana for a duck. Early breakthrough for the hosts as they get rid of one of India's best batters. Smriti swings across the line and misses as the ball hits the leg-stump. Mandhana b Mlaba 0
Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face hosts South Africa in the final of the women’s triangular series, that had also involved West Indies. The match will take place at Buffalo Park in East London (South Africa).
India and South Africa finished first and second respectively, with 14 and 10 points, while West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, ended winless after four matches, failing to secure even a single point.
South Africa will be led by Sune Luus, and boast of likes of Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba, who are the hosts’ leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far, with five and four scalps respectively.
The likes of Laura Wolvardt and skipper Luus will look to get some runs on the board. The two have notched up 73 and 59 runs so far.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana features among the top three run-scorers in this tri-series, with 88 and 86 runs respectively. Hayley Matthews leads the chart currently, with 125 runs.
This match will be crucial for both teams as they look to wrap up preparations before the Women’s T20 World Cup, that begins in Cape Town on 10 February.
Squads:
India women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.
South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas
