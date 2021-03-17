India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 5th ODI at Lucknow

Toss update: South Africa Women have won the toss and opted to field.

Preview: With the series already lost, India Women will play for pride in the fifth ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The hosts have hardly performed as a collective unit in the series, barring their win in the second ODI.

India are in fact playing their first international match in over a year while the Proteas recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home.

Jhulan Goswami has topped the bowling charts with eight wickets from three games while Punam Raut has had 62*, 77 and 104 in her last three outings.

Squads:

India women: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa women: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.