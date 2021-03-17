Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 5th ODI at Lucknow

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 17th, 2021
  • 9:20:31 IST

Toss update: South Africa Women have won the toss and opted to field.

Preview: With the series already lost, India Women will play for pride in the fifth ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The hosts have hardly performed as a collective unit in the series, barring their win in the second ODI.

India captain Mithali Raj with South Africa skipper Sune Luus. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

India captain Mithali Raj with South Africa skipper Sune Luus. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

India are in fact playing their first international match in over a year while the Proteas recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home.

Jhulan Goswami has topped the bowling charts with eight wickets from three games while Punam Raut has had 62*, 77 and 104 in her last three outings.

Squads: 

India women: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa women: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Updated Date: March 17, 2021 09:20:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Mithali Raj and Co suffer heavy loss on return to international cricket
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Mithali Raj and Co suffer heavy loss on return to international cricket

Lee (83 not out off 122) and Wolvaardt (80 off 110) helped South Africa chased down the target in 40.1 overs with a record 169-run stand.

India vs South Africa: Punam Raut insists she doesn't let criticism bother her; says has worked on improving her strike-rate
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Punam Raut insists she doesn't let criticism bother her; says has worked on improving her strike-rate

Punam, who struck an impressive hundred in a losing cause had scores of 62 and 77 in the first two games respectively.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Consistent performance along with good fitness crucial to belong to team, says Jhulan Goswami
First Cricket News

India Women vs South Africa Women: Consistent performance along with good fitness crucial to belong to team, says Jhulan Goswami

On Tuesday, she claimed four for 42 to set up India's nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.