India Women Vs South Africa Women At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 14 March, 2021

14 March, 2021
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

72/2 (19.2 ov)

4th ODI
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

Yet To Bat

India Women South Africa Women
72/2 (19.2 ov) - R/R 3.72

Play In Progress

Mithali Raj (C) - 5

Punam Raut - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Punam Raut Batting 19 36 2 0
Mithali Raj (C) Batting 5 13 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tumi Sekhukhune 2 0 16 0
Nondumiso Shangase 4.2 1 16 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 61/2 (15.1)

11 (11) R/R: 2.64

Punam Raut 5(12)

Priya Punia 32(51) S.R (62.74)

c Ayabonga Khaka b Nondumiso Shangase

India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Lucknow

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 14th, 2021
  • 9:51:07 IST

Toss update: The South African women's team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth ODI on Sunday.

Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus' absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

File image of India women skipper Mithali Raj. AFP

From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings. Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 09:51:07 IST

