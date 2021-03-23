Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs South Africa Women At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 23 March, 2021

23 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

9/1 (4.2 ov)

3rd T20I
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

South Africa Women India Women
9/1 (4.2 ov) - R/R 2.08

Play In Progress

Lizelle Lee - 2

Faye Tunnicliffe - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lizelle Lee Batting 8 11 1 0
Faye Tunnicliffe Batting 1 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arundhati Reddy 2.2 0 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 6/1 (1.3)

3 (3) R/R: 1.05

Anne Bosch 0(2) S.R (0)

b Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Lucknow

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 23rd, 2021
  • 19:01:37 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: India women have won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third and final T20I at Lucknow.

The visitors have already clinched the series 2-0, winning the first two matches by eight and seven wickets respectively, but the hosts would want to salvage some pride in the final game.

The momentum will once again be with Sune Luus-led Proteas, who have been clinical in all departments of the game in the series thus far.

Prior to the T20I series, the two sides also squared off in a five-match ODI series, which the visitors won by a 4-1 margin.

Playing XI

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Faye Tunnicliffe, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune

Updated Date: March 23, 2021 19:01:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India Women vs South Africa Women: Hosts' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of first T20I, informs Smriti Mandhana
First Cricket News

India Women vs South Africa Women: Hosts' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of first T20I, informs Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet suffered a hip-flexor injury while batting in the fifth ODI against the same opponents on Wednesday. The series opener will be held on Saturday.

India vs South Africa: Punam Raut among top 20 batters in ICC rankings after stellar display in ODIs
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Punam Raut among top 20 batters in ICC rankings after stellar display in ODIs

Raut, who has held a career high ranking of 13th, jumped eight places to 18th after scores of 62 not out, 77 and 104 not out in her last three matches.

Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Visitors seal series with seven-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Visitors seal series with seven-wicket win

Catch the live scorecard from the fourth ODI between India women and South Africa women at Lucknow.