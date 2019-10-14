First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Vadodara

Follow the live scorecard of the third ODI between India Women and South Africa Women at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 14, 2019 09:36:02 IST

55/5
Overs
22.3
R/R
2.47
Fours
6
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Shabnim Ismail 6.3 1 12 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI report: India women registered a five-wicket victory over South Africa in the second ODI match. With this victory, India have already sealed the three-match ODI series with one match left to play.

Chasing a target of 248, India had a poor start as opener Jemimah Rodrigues was caught and bowled by Ayabonga Khaka, in the ninth over. Opener Priya Punia (20) too was then dismissed by Shabnim Ismail.

India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Vadodara

India captain Mithali Raj with South Africa skipper Sune Luus. @BCCIWomen

Mithali Raj and Punam Raut then took the charge of the chase and played astoundingly. The duo took India past hundred runs and shrugged off the pressure from their shoulders. Both completed their half-centuries but when they were just five runs away from the 200-run mark, Raj (66) was dismissed, in the 40th over.

In the next over, Raut (65) too gave away her wicket after she was caught by Marizanne Kapp on Khaka's delivery. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma were the next batters but the latter only managed to score two runs before Khaka got hold of her.

Kaur was then joined by Taniya Bhatia on the field and both took their side over the line to register a five-wicket victory.
Earlier, after being asked to bat first, South Africa women had a steady start. The opener Laura Wolvaardt, and Lizelle Lee kept the scoreboard ticking and struck regular boundaries.

India's Poonam Yadav provided her team with their first breakthrough as she got hold of Lee, who played a knock of 40 runs. Trisha Chetty came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Wolvaardt, who completed her half-century.

In the 30th over, Shikha Pandey dismissed Chetty to end her 22-run innings. Mignon du Preez was the next batter but failed to form a partnership as Wolvaardt was sent back to the pavilion by Pandey, in the 34th over.

Wolvaardt's dismissal brought Lara Goodall out on the field and played cautiously along with Preez. Ekta Bist, in the 43rd over, got hold of Goodall who played a quick knock of 38 runs. Sune Luus came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as she only scored 12 runs before Poonam Yadav took her wicket.

Indian bowlers kept the pressure on the visitors and restricted them on 247 runs.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 09:36:02 IST

Tags : Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, IND W Vs SA W, India, India Women Vs South Africa Women 2019, India Women Vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI, India Women's Cricket Team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Smriti Mandhana, South Africa, South Africa Women's Cricket Team, SportsTracker, Taniya Bhatia, Veda Krishnamurthy

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all