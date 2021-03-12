India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow

|India Women
|South Africa Women
|120/2 (26.0 ov) - R/R 4.62
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Punam Raut
|Batting
|54
|83
|7
|0
|Mithali Raj (C)
|Batting
|26
|45
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Nondumiso Shangase
|3
|0
|12
|0
|Anne Bosch
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 64/2 (12)
|
56 (56) R/R: 4
Mithali Raj (C) 26(45)
Punam Raut 28(39)
|
Smriti Mandhana 25(27) S.R (92.59)
c Nondumiso Shangase b Tumi Sekhukhune
Preview: After notching up a series-leveling win in the second ODI at Lucknow, India women would aim to take the upper hand as they square off against South Africa women in the third ODI of the five-match series.
Mithali Raj and Co suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI, but bounced back in style in the second ODI, which they won by nine wickets.
Skipper Mithali top-scored with a half-century in the first ODI, while Harmanpreet Kaur (40) also looked in good nick. In the second ODI, it was Smriti Mandhana (80*) and Punam Raut (62*) who took the game away from the opposition.
The bowling department has been superbly led by Jhulan Goswami. The veteran seamer has picked up six wickets from two games. Her match-defining spell of 4/42 in the second ODI once again proved why she’s integral to India women’s scheme of things. But the bowling unit must chip in as a whole, just like they did in the second ODI, where Mansi Joshi and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also came to the party.
Squads:
India: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia
South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty(w), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.
Pandey's omission from the ODI and T20 teams for the South Africa series surprised many.
Sune Luus had captained the side in the last series and will continue to do so with Van Niekerk and Tryon yet to recover from lower-back injuries.
On Tuesday, she claimed four for 42 to set up India's nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.