India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Lucknow

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Preview: After notching up a series-leveling win in the second ODI at Lucknow, India women would aim to take the upper hand as they square off against South Africa women in the third ODI of the five-match series.

Mithali Raj and Co suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI, but bounced back in style in the second ODI, which they won by nine wickets.

Skipper Mithali top-scored with a half-century in the first ODI, while Harmanpreet Kaur (40) also looked in good nick. In the second ODI, it was Smriti Mandhana (80*) and Punam Raut (62*) who took the game away from the opposition.

The bowling department has been superbly led by Jhulan Goswami. The veteran seamer has picked up six wickets from two games. Her match-defining spell of 4/42 in the second ODI once again proved why she’s integral to India women’s scheme of things. But the bowling unit must chip in as a whole, just like they did in the second ODI, where Mansi Joshi and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also came to the party.

Squads:

India: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty(w), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.