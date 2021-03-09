India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Lucknow

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard
Preview: India will look to bounce back from the loss in first of the five ODIs against South Africa two days ago.
Mithali Raj and Co could manage to put only 177 runs on the board afer being asked by the visitors to bat first in the first match of the series.
Skipper Mithali stroked her way to 50 off 85 balls while vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur showed her brilliance with a 41-ball 40 and looked set to get a big one before beind caught at long off.
Unfortuntaly for India, apart from these two experinced batters, no one really stepped up with the bat in hand.
Jhulan Goswami picked up two wickets for 38 runs from her 10 overs but that was not enough as she did not get any support from other bowlers.
South Africa openers Lizelle Lee (83*) and Laura Wolvaardt (80) put on 169 for the opening wicket to pish Indian out of the contest.
In the second ODI which will again be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India will hope their youngsters step up to level the series.
Squads:
South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty(w), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
South Africa's pace attack led by Shabnim Ismail was impressive and Indians will have to find a way to negate that threat.