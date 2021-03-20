Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Women Vs South Africa Women At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 20 March, 2021

20 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
India Women

India Women

130/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

133/2 (19.1 ov)

South Africa Women beat India Women by 8 wickets

India Women South Africa Women
130/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.5 133/2 (19.1 ov) - R/R 6.94

Laura Wolvaardt - 9

Anne Bosch - 20

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Anne Bosch not out 66 48 9 1
Laura Wolvaardt not out 9 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arundhati Reddy 3.1 0 20 1
Simran Bahadur 4 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/2 (16)

29 (29) R/R: 9.15

Anne Bosch 20(12)

Sune Luus (C) 43(49) S.R (87.75)

c & b Harleen Deol

India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Lucknow

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 20th, 2021
  • 19:24:31 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After getting outplayed in the one-dayers by a 4-1 series margin, Team India will hope to start on a fresh note and bounce back in the shorter format when they take on the first of the three scheduled women's Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa in Lucknow.

The Indians, however, will be without the services of T20I captain and hard-hitting batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been ruled out of the series opener with opening bat and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana taking over the responsibility on Saturday.

South Africa had earlier extended India's miserable run in the ODI series — which was their first international assignment since the Women's T20 World Cup last year — as they cruised to a five-wicket victory over the hosts in the fifth and final match earlier this week on Wednesday.

File image of Smriti Mandhana. AP

File image of Smriti Mandhana. AP

Opting to field after winning the toss for the fourth time in five games, the Proteas never let Mithali Raj and company get going during the innings as they kept a stranglehold through wickets at regular intervals. While skipper Mithali top-scored with an unbeaten 79, with able support from Harmanpreet (30), the rest of the Indian lineup couldn't quite back her efforts up as they finished on 188/9, with Harmanpreet having retired hurt.

South Africa, in response, were off to a shaky start as they lost three wickets with just 27 on board, before the middle-order duo of Mignon du Preez (57) and Anne Bosch (58) rescued the visitors with a 96-run stand, which laid the foundation for the five-wicket win.

The T20I series will be India's first assignment in the format since last year's T20 World Cup.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

