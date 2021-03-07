India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Lucknow

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss news: Sune Luus won the toss and South Africa Women have decided to field first in the first ODI at Lucknow as the Indian women's team return to competitive cricket after almost 12 months.
The last time the India Women team played a competitive match was the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on 8 March 2020.
South Africa last played competitive cricket last month where they recorded a 3-0 and 2-1 win over Pakistan in the ODI and T20I at home.
India will play five ODIs against South Africa followed by three T20Is as they kickoff their calendar that has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing ODI series would also act as the first step of preparations for the ODI World Cup which will be held in March 2022 In New Zealand.
Teams:
India Women (XI): Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav
South Africa Women (XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Squads:
India Women: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel
South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Quizzed whether batting will be easier in the final Test as it will be a red ball game again, he answered in affirmative.
Mithali Raj — with 687 points — remained at 9th to be the second Indian batswoman in the top 10. Mandhana has 732 points.
While Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the ODI and T20I teams respectively, wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia has also been dropped from the squads