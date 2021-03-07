India Women vs South Africa Women, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Lucknow

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Sune Luus won the toss and South Africa Women have decided to field first in the first ODI at Lucknow as the Indian women's team return to competitive cricket after almost 12 months.

The last time the India Women team played a competitive match was the Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on 8 March 2020.

South Africa last played competitive cricket last month where they recorded a 3-0 and 2-1 win over Pakistan in the ODI and T20I at home.

India will play five ODIs against South Africa followed by three T20Is as they kickoff their calendar that has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing ODI series would also act as the first step of preparations for the ODI World Cup which will be held in March 2022 In New Zealand.

Teams:

India Women (XI): Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav

South Africa Women (XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Squads:

India Women: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase