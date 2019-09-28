First Cricket
India women vs South Africa women: Hosts name unchanged squad for fourth and fifth T20Is

India on Saturday named an unchanged squad for the final two women's Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa to be played in Surat.

Press Trust of India, Sep 28, 2019 22:56:29 IST

New Delhi: India on Saturday named an unchanged squad for the final two women's Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa to be played in Surat.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has decided that there will be no change in India Women's T20I squad for the final two Paytm T20Is against South Africa Women. The team was initially picked for the first three T20Is of the ongoing five-match series in Surat," the BCCI said in a statement.

India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after the second T20I was washed out.

The third T20I will be played in Surat on Sunday, while the fourth and final final match of the series will take place on 1 and 4 October respectively.

Indian women's squad for 4th and 5th T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 22:56:29 IST

