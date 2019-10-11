India Women vs South Africa Women, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Vadodara
Follow the live scorecard of the second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on our live blog.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Vadodara: India women will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face South Africa women in the second ODI in Vadodara.
In the first ODI on Wednesday, India thrashed South Africa by eight wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.
Chasing a target of 165, India got off to a flyer as the team didn't lose any wicket in the first 20 overs.
Half-centuries from both the openers consolidated India's position in the chase. However, their resistance was cut short as Jemimah Rodrigues was caught in front of the stumps.
Punam Raut and Priya Punia built a 45-run partnership for the second wicket before Raut was scalped by Nadine de Klerk.
Punia then along with skipper Mithali Raj chased down the target with eight overs still left.
Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp's knocks of 39 and 54 respectively allowed South Africa to post a score of 164/10 after opting to bat first.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Oct 11, 2019 08:56:33 IST
