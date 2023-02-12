Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4, LIVE Cricket Score: PAK 120/4; Bismah Maroof brings up 45-ball fifty

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4, LIVE Cricket Score: PAK 120/4; Bismah Maroof brings up 45-ball fifty

India vs Pakistan LIVE, T20 World Cup Match 4 Score Updates: Maroof not only brings up her fifty with a boundary off Vastrakar, but also the fifty stand

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 Match 4, LIVE Cricket Score: PAK 120/4; Bismah Maroof brings up 45-ball fifty

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: File image of the India women's cricket team. Image credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Women Vs Pakistan Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 12 February, 2023

12 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

143/4 (19.2 ov)

Match 4
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
20:00 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

After 19 overs,Pakistan Women 136/4 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 62 , Ayesha Naseem 36)

FOUR! Top-notch stuff from Maroof, who makes room and steers the ball behind square, threading the gap between two fielders, to move to 60 with her sixth boundary of the innings. Meanwhile, Yadav drops a chance at long off after a mishit by Naseem, adding to India's agony. 10 off the penultimate over, with Gayakwad signing off wicketless for 31 runs.

Full Scorecard
19:56 (IST)
four

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

After 18 overs,Pakistan Women 126/4 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 54 , Ayesha Naseem 34)

FOUR! Bismah Maroof brings up her 12th T20I half-century with a boundary off Pooja Vastrakar, taking 45 deliveries to bring up the milestone! Guides a short-of-length ball from Vastrakar towards the third man fence to bring up the milestone. Additionally, she also brings up the fifty stand with Ayesha Naseem for the fifth wicket!

Fine knock from the Pakistan skipper who has played the anchor's role to perfection today. She needs a quick look from the physio though, as she was struck on the thumb by the short-of-length delivery from the seamer. PAK 120/4

Full Scorecard
19:46 (IST)
six

IND vs PAK LIVE Score

After 16 overs,Pakistan Women 109/4 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 43 , Ayesha Naseem 29)

SIX! Clobbered over long off by Naseem off Renuka, and this ends up easily clearing the boundary rope! That's the first six of the innings. Ayesha follows it up with a four hit over the bowler's head, bringing up the 100 for the Pakistanis! It also turns out to be a really long, expensive over from Renuka, who bowls three wides after the six and four, going for 16.

Full Scorecard
19:37 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

After 14 overs,Pakistan Women 83/4 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 39 , Ayesha Naseem 10)

The Pakistanis are charging along at nearly six-an-over at the moment, with Ayesha Naseem getting off to a quick start after arriving at the crease. With skipper Bismah, who's on 39, still at the crease, the team will fancy setting a challenging score in the range of 140 from where.

Full Scorecard
19:32 (IST)

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

FOUR! Clobbered down the ground by Ayesha over mid off off Vastrakar, firing a warning to the Indian attack with that hit! PAK 78/4
 

Full Scorecard
19:31 (IST)
wkt

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! Radha Yadav strikes for a second time today, getting Sidra Ameen caught behind! Ameen attempts a reverse paddle, but the execution goes wrong and she simply gloves it to the keeper for an easy grab. PAK 68/4

Ameen c Ghosh b Yadav 11(18)

Full Scorecard
19:27 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK LIVE Score

After 12 overs,Pakistan Women 68/3 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 35 , Sidra Ameen 11)

FOUR! A welcome boundary for the Pakistanis, their first boundary in nearly six overs, with skipper Bismah Maroof comfortable sweeping this behind square towards the fine leg fence to move to 35. Gayakwad, who has been brought back in this over, had been bowling a tidy over until conceding the four.

Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)

Impressive turnout at the Newlands today

Full Scorecard
19:16 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

After 10 overs,Pakistan Women 58/3 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 28 , Sidra Ameen 8)

Pakistan cross the 50-mark at the halfway stage, motoring along at a little over five-an-over wth skipper Bismah fairly well set on 28 at the moment. She'll hope to stay till the very end and get Pakistan to a competitive score in the range of 130-140.

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)
wkt

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! And now Nida Dar is caught-behind for a duck as Pooja Vastrakar strikes in her very first over, and suddenly the Pakistanis have been pushed on the backfoot with two quick wickets. PAK 43/3

Dar c Ghosh b Vastrakar 0(2)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:56 (IST)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

After 18 overs,Pakistan Women 126/4 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 54 , Ayesha Naseem 34)

FOUR! Bismah Maroof brings up her 12th T20I half-century with a boundary off Pooja Vastrakar, taking 45 deliveries to bring up the milestone! Guides a short-of-length ball from Vastrakar towards the third man fence to bring up the milestone. Additionally, she also brings up the fifty stand with Ayesha Naseem for the fifth wicket!

Fine knock from the Pakistan skipper who has played the anchor's role to perfection today. She needs a quick look from the physio though, as she was struck on the thumb by the short-of-length delivery from the seamer. PAK 120/4
19:46 (IST)

IND vs PAK LIVE Score

After 16 overs,Pakistan Women 109/4 ( Bismah Maroof (C) 43 , Ayesha Naseem 29)

SIX! Clobbered over long off by Naseem off Renuka, and this ends up easily clearing the boundary rope! That's the first six of the innings. Ayesha follows it up with a four hit over the bowler's head, bringing up the 100 for the Pakistanis! It also turns out to be a really long, expensive over from Renuka, who bowls three wides after the six and four, going for 16.
19:31 (IST)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! Radha Yadav strikes for a second time today, getting Sidra Ameen caught behind! Ameen attempts a reverse paddle, but the execution goes wrong and she simply gloves it to the keeper for an easy grab. PAK 68/4

Ameen c Ghosh b Yadav 11(18)
19:07 (IST)

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! And now Nida Dar is caught-behind for a duck as Pooja Vastrakar strikes in her very first over, and suddenly the Pakistanis have been pushed on the backfoot with two quick wickets. PAK 43/3

Dar c Ghosh b Vastrakar 0(2)
19:02 (IST)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! Radha Yadav breaks the partnership that was starting to look dangerous for the Indians, getting Muneeba stumped. Decides to fire this a tad wider after watching the southpaw dance down the track, and keeper Richa Ghosh does the rest behind the stumps. PAK 42/2

Muneeba st Ghosh b Yadav 12(14)
18:47 (IST)

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score

OUT! Deepti strikes in her very first over as experienced opener Javeria falls for the trap set by the Women in Blue. Attempts to pull this, but ends up getting a top-edge towards short fine leg where Harmanpreet easily gobbles this up. PAK 10/1

Javeria c Harmanpreet b Deepti 8(6)
18:14 (IST)

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup LIVE Score

India: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

18:04 (IST)

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Pakistan win the toss, and skipper Bismah Maroof opts to bat

Preview: India begin their quest for a maiden world title when they take on neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

While the Indians are unbeaten in their head-to-head record against the Pakistanis in ODI World Cups, the Pakistanis have got the better of them twice in T20 World Cups, including in the 2016 edition that was hosted by the Women in Blue. India, though, still have the upper hand in the overall record, leading the H2H count 4-2 which they will hope to extend later today.

The Women in Blue, however, were dealt a major blow ahead of the fixture when opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was ruled out due to a finger injury. However, the good news for them is that captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fit and raring to go after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

India had earlier participated in a triangular T20I series in South Africa featuring West Indies besides the Proteas. The Indians were undefeated until the final on 2 February, where a heroic half-century by Chloe Tryon helped the South Africans win by five wickets.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 19:53:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: History and previous winners of competition
First Cricket News

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: History and previous winners of competition

Australia - the reigning champions - have engraved their name on the trophy five times, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details
First Cricket News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Check out the full schedule and match timings for the prestigious ICC event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Teams, format, fixtures, live streaming - All you need to know
First Cricket News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Teams, format, fixtures, live streaming - All you need to know

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: From the schedule, match timings, squads to live streaming, all you need to know about the ICC mega event which starts on 10 February.