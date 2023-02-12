Preview: India begin their quest for a maiden world title when they take on neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

While the Indians are unbeaten in their head-to-head record against the Pakistanis in ODI World Cups, the Pakistanis have got the better of them twice in T20 World Cups, including in the 2016 edition that was hosted by the Women in Blue. India, though, still have the upper hand in the overall record, leading the H2H count 4-2 which they will hope to extend later today.

The Women in Blue, however, were dealt a major blow ahead of the fixture when opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was ruled out due to a finger injury. However, the good news for them is that captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fit and raring to go after recovering from a shoulder niggle.

India had earlier participated in a triangular T20I series in South Africa featuring West Indies besides the Proteas. The Indians were undefeated until the final on 2 February, where a heroic half-century by Chloe Tryon helped the South Africans win by five wickets.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

