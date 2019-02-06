First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs New Zealand women: Smriti Mandhana aims to bat 20 overs in next games, says team needs to play better

Smriti Mandhana smashed a 58-run knock off 34 balls but the Indian women's cricket team failed to make it count as they were dismissed for 136 all out while chasing a target of 160.

Press Trust of India, Feb 06, 2019 16:55:18 IST

Wellington: The repeated failure of India's middle-order to rise to the occasion has prompted Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana to believe that she needs to "practically bat for 18 to 20 overs" in order to keep the team in hunt during stiff chases.

Mandhana smashed a 58-run knock off 34 balls but the Indian women's cricket team failed to make it count as they were dismissed for 136 all out while chasing a target of 160.

"My wicket along with Jemimah's turned out to be crucial. If you get out back-to-back in T20, it proves costly. When you are chasing 160 and the run-rate is above 7 or 8, next time we have to plan and play better. It didn't work out today," Mandhana said after the match.

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs, that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or 4 batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," Mandhana said but it was also an indication that the current middle-order lacks finisher.

Mandhana bettered her record of fastest fifty by an Indian en route to a 58-run knock off 34 balls.

Asked if was her best, she responded: "You never know what your best is. I can't limit myself to a 60 and say it is my best. If I can chase my total and if I win matches for India, then only it would be my best."

Mandhana said though they conceded a few runs in the end, the team should have been able to chase the target.

"We almost got our run-rate under 7, which was great but definitely we gave away 10-15 runs extra in the end while bowling. We had got (Suzie) Bates and (Sophie) Devine and we don't want the middle order score but the wicket was good and batsmen should have chased the target," she said.

"The way we played the ODI series, even today we were cruising till 12th over but in T20 there is always a collapse. So next time we have to keep that in mind as a batting unit.

"You have to select the areas. Today when we had got the run-rate under 7, I know it was a bad shot to play, because I had only got a boundary, so all these things we will be thinking as a unit."

Down 0-1 in the three-T20I series, Mandhana said the team will be under pressure. "Being 1-0 down, we will be under the pump, every one will be aiming to be better than what we were today and win the next two matches for India, that is what were are thinking and not what happened today."

Wind came into play at the WestPac Stadium and Mandhana said she kept that actor in mind while taking on-field decisions.

"We were thinking of taking pacers and spinners from whichever way wind was going. According to the wind, we were thinking of bowling at the stumps or outside the stumps, even while batting we were having discussion but the wind was going in one direction or other," she said.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 16:55:18 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Women Vs New Zealand Women, New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2019, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all