First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
IND in NZ Feb 10, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India Women vs New Zealand Women: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says visitors played good cricket despite series loss

The Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Friday conceded that New Zealand women deserved to win the T20 International series but said her "young" side gave a tough fight and learnt valuable lessons from the defeats.

Press Trust of India, Feb 08, 2019 17:17:29 IST

Auckland: The Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Friday conceded that New Zealand women deserved to win the T20 International series but said her "young" side gave a tough fight and learnt valuable lessons from the defeats.

New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the second WT20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third match on Sunday in Hamilton has now been rendered inconsequential.

Harmanpreet Kaur added that she was proud of the way her team shaped up against three-time champions Australia. ICC

File image of India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. ICC

"No doubt, New Zealand played better cricket than us and so they won. But I am not disappointed that we lost the series. We are here to play good cricket and we did that. We played really well, especially the bowlers," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"We were defending 130-odd and it was difficult for the bowlers. They bowled really well and took the match to the last over. Overall, we played good cricket."

She said it was a learning curve for a lot of players in the team.

"We did not win the series but more than winning and losing, we learnt a lot. We have a very young squad, there are very few players who have played more than 30 matches. Most of the players have played less than 10 T20I matches. It is a good learning process for us," said the 29-year-old batswoman.

"We are building a team. Today, we may be facing difficulties but in future we will do well as the young players gain experience. I think the future is good for the team and results will follow."

The Indian women won the ODI series 2-1 but Harmanpreet said T20 was a totally different format and the inexperience of her players showed.

"It (T20) is a totally different format. In ODIs, you can come back even if you do make a mistake. But in T20, you have very less time to think about that. You have to be always on your toes," she said.

"But as I said we are a young side and we are not disappointed (by the loss). We have learnt a lot from this series.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 17:17:29 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women's Cricket Team, New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2019, New Zealand Women's Cricket Team, White Ferns, Women's Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all