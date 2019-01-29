India women vs New Zealand women: Mithali Raj says visitors will target 3-0 clean sweep in third ODI
India have dominated New Zealand so far in the series and won the second game by eight runs. The third and final ODI will be played on Friday.
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
George Fernandes dead at 88: Ex-defence minister's tenure defined by attention to detail, fierce commitment
-
Rahul Gandhi takes pole position with minimum income guarantee announcement, puts Piyush Goyal under pressure ahead of Budget
-
Red-flagging of universities in IB note is a reminder of growing shadow of government surveillance
-
Emboldened Taliban, impending US drawdown and uncertainty for region means India must engage terrorist outfit in talks
-
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar team pelted with shoes, bottles after thrashing hosts UAE 4-0 in politically charged semi-final
-
Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about navigating Malayalam cinema as an actor, director and producer
-
Supreme Court verdict on IBC: Indian banks’ fight against bad loan has just got a thumbs-up from judiciary
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman on writing about love, desire, longing, and loss
-
राम जन्मभूमि न्यास को जमीन देकर बीजेपी क्या हासिल करने की उम्मीद कर रही है?
-
अयोध्या विवाद: BJP ने अर्जी डालकर हिंदुओं को खुश करना शुरू कर दिया!
-
पश्चिम बंगाल में अमित शाह: ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ बीजेपी की आक्रामकता का कितना फायदा होगा?
-
अयोध्या विवाद पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सरकार की अर्जी से उलझनें बढ़ेगीं
-
सादगी ऐसी कि लोग पहचान नहीं पाए तो खुद बोलना पड़ा- हां, मैं ही हूं जॉर्ज फर्नांडिस
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Mount Maunganui: Indian captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday said that they are targeting a clean sweep and there won't be any let up in the team's intensity after the series-clinching win in the second women's ODI against New Zealand here.
India have dominated New Zealand so far in the series and won the second game by eight runs. The third and final ODI will be played on Friday.
"We definitely want to make it 3-0. At the same time, we will try and give some of the youngsters an opportunity," said Mithali.
File image of Indian ODI captain Mithali Raj. Twitter/@ICC
"Initially, a lot of people asked me if the spinners can turn the match around on these wickets. The spinners have been doing well from word go and Smriti (Mandhana) has been amongst runs and so has been Jemimah (Rodrigues)."
The fact that star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to get a hit in the middle sums up India's rampaging run.
"Batting has not been tested. In a way it is a good thing because whoever is getting the opportunity is making the most of it," Mithali said.
On T20 skipper Harmanpreet not getting to bat yet, Mithali said: "As and when the batters get the opportunity, we play according to the situation. Yes any batter would like to get in there and score runs.
"It gives a lot of confidence getting into the next game but both the games were on the low scoring side and whoever has got opportunity has got runs."
Mandhana starred in both the games, scoring 105 and an unbeaten 90. Mithali scored an unbeaten 63 off 111 balls as India chased down 162 in 35.2 overs.
Asked about her role in the batting department, Mithali added: "As long as I am getting runs, I would be more than happy to play the supporting role or whatever the team's demands are."
The bowlers -- both pacers and spinners -- too have done their job.
Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami struck thrice in the second ODI while the spinners shared six wickets amongst themselves. The spin trio of Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma had picked up eight wickets in the series opener.
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2019 20:01:23 IST
Also See
India women vs New Zealand women: Smriti Mandhana, bowlers drive visitors to series clinching win in 2nd ODI
Highlights, India women vs New Zealand women, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Visitors seal series with 8-wicket win
India women vs New Zealand women: From floater to first name on team sheet, Poonam Yadav deserves more credit than she gets