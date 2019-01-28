First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
IND in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA Jan 30, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India women vs New Zealand women: Mithali Raj-led side aim to seal series in 2nd ODI, consolidate position in ICC Championship

A dominant India will look to seal the three-ODI series with another collective effort and consolidate their position in the ICC Women's Championship table when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Jan 28, 2019 12:33:26 IST

Mount Maunganui: A dominant India will look to seal the three-ODI series with another collective effort and consolidate their position in the ICC Women's Championship table when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team put behind off-field controversies by making a superb start to the three-ODI rubber — which is part of the ICC Women's Championship series — thrashing New Zealand by nine wickets in the opening match.

Ahead of the series, Indian women's cricket had found itself in the middle of a furore when ODI skipper Mithali Raj and then-coach Ramesh Powar had a fallout during the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in West Indies.

India won the opening one-dayer by nine wickets, and are favourites going into the second game. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening one-dayer by nine wickets. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

It eventually led to the exit of Powar and appointment of WV Raman as head coach.

Under Raman, the Indian team dished out a dominating performance, outclassing the hosts in all three departments in the series-opener.

The spin trio of Ekta Bisht (3/32), Poonam Yadav (3/42) and Deepti Sharma (2/27) strangled the Kiwi batswomen to dismiss them for 192 in 48.4 overs before openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues steered the side home with a 190-run stand — India's third-best for the first wicket in ODIs.

Stylish opener Mandhana played a starring role, hitting her fourth ODI century as India overhauled the target in 33 overs to improve their position to fourth in the ICC championship table, which will determine qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup.

A win in the second ODI will seal the series and would be a fitting revenge for the Indian team, which had lost the home leg of the ICC Women's Championship series 1-2 to New Zealand during the last cycle that ran from 2014-2016.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are ranked second in the ICC Women's Championship table and are guaranteed direct entry into the 50-over World Cup being the hosts.

The Kiwis looked clueless in the first ODI against India, a team that ended the hosts' hope of qualifying for the knockouts at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and the Women's World T20 last year.

New Zealand's batting was in disarray in the opening match with most batswomen failing to capitalise on starts.

Opener Suzie Bates (36) and skipper Amy Satterthwaite (31) were the top-scorers for New Zealand in the first match and they would hope to convert these starts in the second ODI.

"We need to keep backing our abilities and play with more confidence. It is a bit of a mental challenge for us to step up against India," skipper Satterthwaite had said after the first ODI.

"Not relying on a couple of players, whole batting order needs to contribute. Also need to back all our bowlers to execute."

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts 6:30am IST.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 12:33:26 IST

Tags : Amy Satterthwaite, Cricket, India, India Women Vs New Zealand Women, India Women's Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, New Zealand, New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2019, New Zealand Women's Cricket Team, White Ferns, Women's Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all