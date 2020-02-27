India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match live updates: Skipper Sophie Devine, right-arm medium, comes into the attack for her first over. She's bowling tight lines and giving no room to the batters to free their arms. Verma end the over on a high with a four towards mid wicket. Nine runs off the over.

Preview: India women will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The fact that both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far makes it a mouth-watering contest. While India registered victories against Australia and Bangladesh (by 17 and 18 runs respectively), New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game.

A win for the White Ferns would see them go level on points with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

India have plenty of positives going into Thursday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29 and 39, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.

New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 international home series.

It is expected to be India’s toughest outing this far but undoubtedly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will be up to the task.