India Women vs New Zealand Women, LIVE SCORE, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India lose Smriti Mandhana cheaply
Date: Thursday, 27 February, 2020 09:54 IST
Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne
Play in Progress
This over 6.0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
batsman
- 25 (15)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 2
- 11 (13)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 14 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 10 (1)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
32 ( 3.4 ) R/R: 8.72
Shafali Verma 19(9)
Taniya Bhatia 11(13)
|
17/1 (2.2 over)
Smriti Mandhana 11 (8) SR: S.R (137.50)
b Lea Tahuhu
-
09:41 (IST)
OUT!
Wide outside the off stump from Tahuhu and Mandhana tried to steer that towards third man. Instead, got an inside edge that shatters her stumps. First breakthrough for the White Ferns.
-
09:10 (IST)
New Zealand playing XI
Sophie Devine(c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.
-
09:09 (IST)
India playing XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
-
09:03 (IST)
TOSS
New Zealand Women have won the toss and they will field first.
-
08:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. High on confidence after two confident victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, India women will aim to replicate the goods against New Zealand and inch closer to a semi-final berth.
After 5 overs,India Women 46/1 ( Shafali Verma 24 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 9)
Anna Peterson, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Tosses up the first four deliveries in an attempt to tempt Shafali and she does but gets smacked four two back to back sixes on the fifth and final delivery of the over. Costly over that — 13 runs off it.
SIX! Full toss and again the same result — Verma hammers it down the ground for a six. Shafali on fire!
SIX! Tossed up from Peterson and Verma uses her feet to smack it down the ground for a biggie.
After 4 overs,India Women 33/1 ( Shafali Verma 12 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 8)
Skipper Sophie Devine, right-arm medium, comes into the attack for her first over. She's bowling tight lines and giving no room to the batters to free their arms. Verma end the over on a high with a four towards mid wicket. Nine runs off the over.
FOUR!
Short stuff from Devine and Shafali Verma smacked it towards deep-mid wicket for a four. Postive intent from her.
After 3 overs,India Women 24/1 ( Shafali Verma 7 , Taniya Bhatia (W) 5)
Lea Tahuhu returns for her second over and she gets rid of Smriti Mandhana on the second delivery of the over. Slightly unlucky for Mandhana as it was an inside egde that shattered her stumps. Shafali tries to get the big shot in on the fourth and fifth ball but cannot do so. Taniya flicks the last delivery behind square and collects her first boundary. Nine runs off the over.
FOUR! Low full toss on the pads from Tahuhu, Bhatia gets inside the line and flicks it behind square for her first boundary.
OUT!
Wide outside the off stump from Tahuhu and Mandhana tried to steer that towards third man. Instead, got an inside edge that shatters her stumps. First breakthrough for the White Ferns.
After 2 overs,India Women 15/0 ( Shafali Verma 6 , Smriti Mandhana 9)
Rosemary Mair, right-arm medium, comes into the attack for her first over. Starts off with dot to Shafali Verma, a back of a length delivery. Mair pitches the second ball short and pays the price against Mandhana, who thrashed that one over the in-field for a boundary. Shafali joins the party as she hammers the last delivery for a four towards deep-extra cover.
FOUR! Room to work with and Shafali hammered it towards the deep extra cover region. First boundary for Shafali.
FOUR! Short pitched from rosemary and Mandhana heaves it down the ground, over the mid-on fielder for her second boundary of the day.
After 1 over,India Women 5/0 ( Shafali Verma 1 , Smriti Mandhana 4)
Lea Tahuhu starts the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand against Indian opener Shafali Verma, who gets off the mark on the second delivery of the over, thanks to an outside edge. Mandhana ends the over on a high with a four towards the cover region.
FOUR! Wide from Tahuhu and Mandhana pounced on that one, smacking it over covers for a boundary.
How cute is that!
The young sensation, Shafali Verma is striking at a stupendous rate of 212.50 in this tournament so far. She will be joined by Smriti Mandhana today who has scored two fifties out of her last three innings against New Zealand in T20Is. They should play without any trepidation whatsoever to put some early pressure on New Zealand.
PITCH REPORT
"It is very grassy. If you get in there, you can bowl some cross-seamers. There are a few cracks as well but not significant I believe," says Ian Bishop in his pitch report.
New Zealand playing XI
Sophie Devine(c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.
India playing XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
India have a 3-8 win/loss record against the Kiwis in Women’s T20Is. Moreover, in Women’s T20 World Cup, it is 1-2.
This Indian team has all the attributes to ascertain that this contest will not be a cakewalk for the New Zealand regardless what the history suggests.
New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. However, as seen in the tournament so far, this Indian unit embraces challenges and will bring their A game.
Meanwhile, experienced medium-pacer Shikha Pandey was all praise for Shafali Verma and backed the 16-year-old’s “aggressive brand of cricket”. Read more
In-form Shafali Verma has set alight the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with her six-hitting prowess while Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batters with her leg-spin. The only area of concern, however, has been India’s middle-order. To read more about Team India’s middle-order woes, click here.
It promises to be a cracker of a contest. More so as both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far. While India registered victories against Australia and Bangladesh (by 17 and 18 runs respectively), New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. High on confidence after two confident victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, India women will aim to replicate the goods against New Zealand and inch closer to a semi-final berth.
Preview: India women will look to continue their winning run and inch closer to a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.
The fact that both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far makes it a mouth-watering contest. While India registered victories against Australia and Bangladesh (by 17 and 18 runs respectively), New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game.
A win for the White Ferns would see them go level on points with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.
India have plenty of positives going into Thursday’s clash. Playing quick-fire knocks of 29 and 39, 16-year-old Shafali Verma has looked in good touch and got India off to flying starts in their previous games. Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav has bamboozled the batswomen with her leg-spin, picking up seven wickets so far. The middle order-batting, however, remains an area of concern.
New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 international home series.
It is expected to be India’s toughest outing this far but undoubtedly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit will be up to the task.
