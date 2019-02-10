FOUR! Full delivery, driven past the bowler by Rowe for her first boundary of the match

The change of bowling has done the work for India. Reddy gets the wicket of Bates. The veteran wanted to hit her straight, the bat turned in the hand, resulting in a slice in the sky, which is taken by Harmanpreet at mid-off. Rowe Starts off with a double to fine leg and a boundary down the ground. Six off the over.

Excellent start for leggie Poonam. The veteran is bowling wide to restrict White Ferns from hitting straight. Three off the over.

Four! Width offered by Joshi. Back of length and Devine muscles it past the point fielder

Harmpareet calls Mansi back into attack but she has struggled to get the right length. Sometimes too full or at times too short. One such back of length delivery is powerfully muscled through point for a four by Devine. Eight off the over

Review...and out! Brilliant DRS call. Poonam traps Rowe in front of wicket as the batter tried to play for a slice. Given not out by umpire but the replays showed there was no turn and ball would have gone on to hit the stumps.

Poonam gets the second wicket of the innings with help of DRS. Rowe given not out as she's struck on pads after missing the ball trying to play across. Replays show the ball was on line, would have hit the stumps and Rowe is forced to walk back. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Caught and bowled chance but it was too high for Poonam as Satterthwaite gets a boundary down the ground

Satterthwaite slams one straight to Radha. Caught and bowled opportunity but a jumping Poonam couldn't hold on to it as the ball runs past for a four. Nine off the over.

DROPPED! Devine plays it straight to extra-cover but Priya Punia fails to hold onto the catch

Good comeback by Joshi after being hit for many in her first two overs. Just three conceded. There was also a wicket opportunity but Punia dropped the straight forward catch of Devine at extra-cover.

FOUR! Width offered on the off and Devine throws her bat on the length delivery to slice it over backward point

Eight off the over. Four singles and a boundary for Devine over backward point. Reddy bowls outside off and Devine puts all her power behind the slice shot. India must look to break this stand early before it becomes threatening.

SIX! Bowled short as Devine gets back into the crease and pulls it over backward square leg rope

FOUR! FIIFTY FOR DEVINE! Looping, wide of off delivery as Devine comes down the pitch to tonk it over the bowler's head to bring up her fifty

Another big over for White Ferns as Devine completes her fifty. Slams the short and slow one from Poonam over backward square leg boundary rope with a pull and then comes down the pitch against a wide delivery to slam it over bowler's head for a four. 11 off the over.

FOUR! Pure show of power this. A bit short and Devine hoicks it through deep mid-wicket from back foot

10 runs from the over. Devine has India under her thumbs. Gets back into the crease and hoicks the short ball through deep mid-wicket for a four.

SIX! Another big shot from Devine as she comes down against tossed up ball to deposit it to straight boundary

FOUR! Devine gets deep into the crease to convert the length ball into a short one as she pulls it to backward square leg ropes

Massive over as 15 runs come off it! 10 from first two balls. Devine charges down the ground first ball to smash a straight six over Poonam's head and then brings out a pull over backward square leg for a four.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Short and wide of off as Satterthwaite smothers it through deep extra-cover

FOUR! Satterthwaite comes down the pitch to convert the ball into a half-volley as she slams it over the bowler to beat the wide long-on fielder

The imposing batting of White Ferns has rattled the Indian bowlers as their length has been all over the place. Reddy's short and wide ball is powered through cover by Satterthwaite for a four before the full delivery is tonked over mid-on for another boundary. Wickets needed badly. 11 off the over.

OUT! BOWLED! Devine moves back a little to cut the length ball through off, misses the delivery and her stumps are rattled.

Mansi takes the big wicket! Cleans up Devine for 72 with a length ball. More like you miss and I hit. Devine shuffled across to play a cut through off, missed the ball and her stumps are dismantled. Two off the over.

OUT! Satterthwaite gone! Double blow for White Ferns. Not enough power behind the slice through long-on as Rodrigues takes the catch at the boundary.

FOUR! Excellent shot. Martin shuffles across the crease to move to off side and paddle-sweeps the ball though backward square leg

Radha gets the wicket of Satterthwaite as Rodrigues takes the catch at long-on boundary after an initial fumble. Two quick wickets as White Ferns now have two new batswoman in the middle. Seven off the over.

OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent piece of fielding from Mansi as she finds a direct hit to send back Martin

Another good over for India in death. Just eight conceded as Mansi brings out a direct hit from mid-off to run Martin out. Leigh Kasperek joins Peterson in the middle.

OUT! Duck first ball. Full delivery, raps the batter on the pads as she misses the sweep shot.

Deepti gets the wicket of Tahuhu on the last ball as Mansi catches her shot down the ground at long-on boundary.

White Ferns' innings is over! India need 162 to win the 3rd T20I.

The third India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.

Preview, 3rd T20I: An improved batting performance will be foremost on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's mind, when Indian women eyeing a consolation victory, take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 International here Sunday.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian women lost momentum and subsequently the T20 series.

With an aim to build a squad for ICC World T20 in 2020, the Indian team management decided to drop team's senior batswoman Mithali Raj, who is no longer considered a force to reckon with in the shortest format.

Only time will tell whether this inspired call pays dividends in the long run but the results have been far from encouraging in the first two matches which India lost by 23 runs and four wickets respectively.

"We are building a team. Today, we may be facing difficulties but in future we will do well as the young players gain experience. I think the future is good for the team and results will follow," skipper Harmanpreet had said after conceding the series.

In both games whether chasing or batting first, India are stuck in the less than 140-run mark, which is below-par against a top team like New Zealand.

The biggest problem has been the lack of fight from the middle-order save Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were top scorers respectively in the first two games.

Debutant Priya Punia's lack of experience has been evident but probably what hurt Women in Blue most is skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's indifferent form.

The Indian captain scored 17 and 5 in the first two games. She has been rusty due to lack of batting time since the start of the ODI series where the visitors won quite comfortably.

"We did not win the series but more than winning and losing, we learnt a lot. We have a very young squad, there are very few players who have played more than 30 matches. Most of the players have played less than 10 T20I matches. It is a good learning process for us," Harmanpreet has rued the lack of experience.

One of the biggest problems for Indian team has been deciding on what exactly is Deepti Sharma's role in the squad.

As an off-spinner, she is neither as restrictive as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav nor an attacking option like leg-spinner Poonam Yadav.

As a left-handed batswoman, she lacks the firepower to up the ante in the final overs of the innings. She has failed repeatedly over the last two years to change her game and it will only be fair if the team management decides where exactly she fits in.

If they are unable to find Deepti's replacement, it will reflect more about the lack of quality in the bench strength.

The White Ferns have picked their game since losing the ODI series with senior batswoman Suzie Bates scoring 57 in the final one dayer and a match-winning 62 in the second T20 International.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

NZ: Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts 7.30 am IST.

