Preview, 3rd ODI: After clinching the three-match series against New Zealand with a win in the second ODI, India will now aim to register a clean sweep with a victory in the third and final match of the series at Hamilton.

All eyes in the final ODI will be on India skipper Mithali Raj, who will be playing in her 200th international match.

India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead after registering an eight-wicket win in the second match at Mount Maunganui.

Visiting side bowlers impressed once again as they bowled New Zealand out for 161 in 44.2 overs. After which, Smriti Mandhana scored a sublime 90 not out to guide the team to an easy win.

She was ably assisted by skipper Mithali, who scored 63 not out and stitched an unbroken third-wicket stand of 151 with Mandhana.

In the first game, Mithali and Co outclassed the hosts by nine wickets.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (capt), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.