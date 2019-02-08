Reddy into the attack. Gentle medium pacers from her. All the fast bowlers have looked to take the ball away but the line has not been quite right. There is a slip in the place so clearly, the plan is not to contain the batters and make them err but to straightaway look for wickets. End of powerplay.

FOUR! Gurrey goes off the mark with a boundary after a shaky start, hits it just inches away from the mid-on fielder and gets a boundary.

OUT! Gurrey tries to be aggressive, tries to go over the mid-off but does not connect, the bottom edge flies to Mansi Joshi at mid-off and she does not make a mistake. Caitlin Gurrey c Deepti Sharma b Radha Yadav 4(11

Gurrey was stuck for a while. She broke shackles by hitting a boundary and then that shot led her to another one, which was not that well implemented. India have made a comeback here for sure.

Two experienced players in the middle for the hosts. Captain Amy Satterthwaite along with Bates would look to finish things off for New Zealand. 6 off the over.

FOUR! Half-volley, Bates sits and and sweeps it between the deep mid-wicket and long-on for a boundary.

Poonam Yadav is into the attack. Her loopy, slow deliveries take a long time to reach the batter. Thw slow pace will not help the batswomen hit the balls easily. In that case, they may look for singles and doubles. If India can field well in this phase in the game and stop the singles and doubles, the pressure would build up.

Very good over by Deepti. Just 4 off it. Hosts now need 74 off 60 balls. A few tight overs here and the pressure will start talking.

FOUR! Loopy and slow in pace, Satterthwaite comes out and hits it for a boundary to deep of mid-wicket.

Good over White Ferns. 8 off it and they are yet again given a chance to cruise. 64 required off 9 overs.

FOUR! Satterthwaite hits another one to long-on to start the over on a positive note.

If things were going a little bad for India, they have turned worse in this over. Not in terms of runs leaked but Mandhana being hit on her leg while trying to cover a throw. She was seen limping but nobody knows about the status now.

FOUR! Bates doing it easy, short ball and she hits it to backward square leg to fetch a boundary.

Bates and Satterthwaite dominant now. Difficult for India to make a comeback from here but the game is far from being over yet. NZ women need 48 off 42 balls.

FOUR! Reddy tries slower one but Satterthwaite picked it up early and heaved it to deep of mid-wicket to get a boundary.

Fifty partnership has come up between Bates and Satterthwaite in no time. Fifty for Bates as well. This match will be over very soon if these two keep hitting the way they are doing now.

OUT! This is the wicket India wanted and what a stage to get this one. Satterthwaite tried to sweep and the leading edge flew up in the air, Priya Punia caught her safely at square leg. Satterthwaite c Priya Punia b Poonam Yadav 23(20)

FOUR! Not the best ball to bowl after taking a wicket. Poonam Yadav pitches it full on the legs and Bates sweeps her for a boundary to fine leg.

A wicket has come for India. They need a one more quick wicket here. Bates is batting well and NZ would want her to stand there and see the side through. 30 needed off 30

Bates is stealing this one quickly from India. Supreme level of fitness as she runs a double to fetch 2 runs for her new partner. She has been there for a long time now and has been busy hitting and running. They need 25 off 24 balls.

FOUR! Another short-tracker from Poonam and Bates rocked back and then pulled it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

19 needed off 18 balls now. This is easy now for the hosts. If there is any miracle waiting to happen, it should happen in this over. Hopefully, India did not leave it to a miracle to effect a win.

OUT! Big one this is. Is this the wicket India wanted? Hell, yes! Bates walks back as she tries to clear the off side field but holds on to Rodrigues at mid-off. Bates c Rodrigues b Arundhati Reddy 62(52)

OUT! What is happening in the middle? Miracle is indeed happening here. Two wickets in this over. Peterson plays the glory shot but hits is straight to Deepti Sharma on long-on. India team is jubilated. Anna Peterson c Deepti Sharma b Arundhati Reddy 0(1)

Wait a minute, India asked for a miracle and they have created one for themselves in the 18th over of the innings. Two wickets in the over. Suddenly, we see fielders taking catches and throwing themselves around. This is not over. Need 14 off 12 balls.

Bhatia, the keeper, has spilled one easy stumping chance and more than that, has allowed the batters one run. This might hurt India after the match. White Ferns are nervous but India have not done anything intelligent to play on that. 9 needed off 6 balls.

FOUR! Short and wide, Martin hits it through the covers to get a boundary.

OUT! Mansi Joshi strikes, adjusts her length, targets the off-stump, gets it fuller and Martin misses it altogether, the ball hits the stumps. Katey Martin b Mansi Joshi 13(12)

Rowe taps to the mid-wicket and runs, the throw is wayward. 2 needed off 2 now.

Second last ball: Kasperek hits it to deep mid-wicket and collects another single. Match tied.

That's IT! New Zealand win. Rowe taps it to point fielder and runs. Mandhana was wayward again with the throw as the batters complete the series-winning single. White Ferns win 2nd WT20I by 4 wickets.

A roller-coaster of a game in the last five overs. India picked up quick wickets in this phase and pulled the game back but could not handle the nerves in crunch moments. That stumping chance that slipped out from Tania Bhatia's hands would hurt her and the team.

Harmanpreet Kaur, losing captain: We should give credit to our bowlers. It was not a decent total but they still fought hard. We were 30 runs short. The played better cricket than us but still one more game to go, so we will need to correct our mistakes in that match.

Suzie Bates, Player of the match: Yeah, we did not take it easy on ourselves as it went down to the last over. We just loved the atmosphere in both the games. We just love playing here. Hopefully, the boys can win today too.

Amy Satterthwaite, NZ captain: We could have done it in a more easier way. It is good place to be. We need to keep winning series from hereon.

OUT! Punia gets out trying to play a big shot. Punia wanted to go big but her mistimed lofted straight drive was take comfortably by Satterthwaite at mid-wicket.

OUT! Big wicket! A few quiet overs and Mandhana gets out trying to up the ante. The opener wanted to go big and tonked the full delivery over the bowler only for Bates to take the catch at long-on.

OUT! India lose Harmanpreet. Half-volley but Kasperek keeps it slow forcing Harmanpreet to play it early as she skied it to Satterthwaite at cover.

OUT! A direct hit from keeper Martin and Deepti has to walk back. Rodrigues drops it on the pitch and charges for a single but Deepti wasn't ready as keeper Martin chases the ball and hits the stumps before Deepti could get into the crease.

FOUR! FIFTY! A bit short and Rodrigues pulls it to mid-wicket to bring up her half-century

OUT! STUMPING! Rodrigues had to keep the runs coming as she danced down the ground but missed the ball and Martin did the remaining

OUT! Reddy had not other option as she tried to go aggressive only to give a catch to Kerr at mid-off.

It's over! Five from the last over and the wicket of Reddy. New Zealand need 136 to win the second T20I and the series

OUT! Devine comes out to Radha Yadav but does not connect, the inside edge hits the timber and she has to leave after scoring 19 off 16. Devine b Radha Yadav 19(16)

The second India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand Women-India Women live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand Women and India Women.

2nd WT20I preview: Mithali Raj's inclusion could be the bone of contention for Indian women, who will be eyeing a much improved showing with the bat when they face an upbeat New Zealand in a must-win second T20 International here on Friday.

Indian batting is prone to collapses, especially from a position of strength. Chasing 160, India were going strong at 102 for 1 but Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal proved fatal for the visitors who collapsed to 136 all out, bringing back memories of their inexplicable surrender in the the 2017 50-over World Cup final against England.

Mithali's years of experience could have come in handy in the series opener on Wednesday but she was dropped from the eleven.

Debutant Priya Punia opened with Smriti Mandhana but lasted just five balls while another youngster Dayalan Hemalatha too could not do much at number four.

Mithali was not picked as the team management is looking to build a squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature. However, the youngsters did not deliver and she could be back for the second game considering that the series is on the line.

New Zealand on the other hand are riding high on momentum, having beaten India comprehensively in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20.

The team is reliant too much on Mandhana's contribution at the top.

"Practically, I would say I have to bat till 20 overs that is the best option. The more I bat till 18 overs, we won't collapse because if the top three or four batters can bat till the 18-20th overs then the rest can revolve around them, so tactically that is what I will try to do," said Mandhana after the 23-run loss.

Skipper Harmanpreet would be itching to produce a match-winning effort, something she has not done so far on the tour. The situation was tailor made for her in the previous game but failed to take the team past the finishing line.

They will have to be wary of pacer Lea Tahuhu, who struck thrice in Wellington and was named played of the match despite opener Sophie Devine's 48-ball 62.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia.

Amy Satterthwaite(c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Gurrey, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts 7.30 am IST.

With inputs from PTI